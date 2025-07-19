Congress To Counter NDA In Bihar Over Education, Jobs, Health Neglect

New Delhi: The Congress is going to counter the NDA government in Bihar over neglect of social development related to education, jobs and health care during decades of rule. Crumbling bridges and a poor law and order situation, particularly the series of killings in the state, would also be flagged to counter the state government, said Congress insiders.

According to research done by the Grand Old Party, as per a central government report of 2023-24, the gross enrolment ratio in Classes 11 and 12 was 30 per cent against the national average of 56 per cent. In Classes 9-10, it was 45 per cent against the national average of 77 per cent and in Classes 6-8, it was 68 per cent against the national average of 89 per cent.

Furthermore, out of 78,120 schools, 16,529 still had no electricity supply, and only 5,057 or 6.5 per cent had computers. Also, there were 2,637 schools, which had 2.9 lakh students enrolled in all, but had only one teacher each. There were 117 schools where no students were enrolled, but 544 teachers had been deputed.

Further, the school dropout rate was the highest in Bihar, 8.9 per cent for classes 1-5, classes 6-8 at 26 per cent, and classes 9-10 at 26 per cent.

According to Congress insiders, the caste survey done by the state government in 2023 indicated that 94.4 lakh families, which meant around five crore persons, were living on Rs 40 per day, indicating poverty.

“We have been talking about the lack of development in social sectors over the past weeks. We will now take them to the voters through a campaign. The youth of the state have to migrate in search of better education and jobs. Our leader Rahul Gandhi has been talking about better education, jobs and health care as they are the most pressing issues,” AICC secretary in-charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.

According to Pasi, the job fair organised by the Youth Congress in Patna on Saturday drew a very good response, indicating the concern of the youths.

The grand old party leaders were particularly miffed over the promises made by pm Modi on Friday during his visit to the Motihari region, which he said would become like Mumbai and also announced projects worth thousands of crores of rupees. The pm also blamed the rivals RJD and Congress for neglecting the development of the eastern state.

According to Lok Sabha MP from Bihar Mohammad Jawed, the NDA was all about making tall promises and forgetting them later on.

"We have been hearing a lot of promises from the Prime Minister since 2014—like two crore jobs per year, doubling farmers' incomes by 2022, and depositing ₹15 lakh in every citizen's account after bringing back black money from foreign banks. None of these promises has been fulfilled. On Friday, we heard some more promises and announcements. This has become a habit," Jawed told ETV Bharat.

"In 2014, we had heard that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, would be developed like the city of Kyoto, Japan. While that remains to be seen, we are being told that Motihari would become like Mumbai. So, it is hard for us to believe such claims, but since it is election time in Bihar, we will get to hear such things. As for the law and order, the recent killings have shocked everybody and made them wonder what the state government is doing to curb crime,” he said.

According to another Bihar Lok Sabha MP, Tariq Anwar, the Prime Minister had made several promises for Bihar over the past 11 years, but none of them were fulfilled.

“The Prime Minister made five big promises to Bihar, but they remain unfulfilled after 11 years. There was a promise related to special category state status in March 2014, a Rs 1.25 lakh crore package in August 2015, the revival of the Motihari Sugar Mill in March 2014, building Bhagalpur-Purnia Airport and two crore jobs per year in April 2014. The promises are old, but the situation in the state remains the same. In 2014, the PM promised that the Motihari Sugar Mill would run again, but 11 years later, the mill is still closed, the chimney is cold, and the promise has vanished. The farmers are struggling, and the youth of the state are migrating for work. Today, hospitals have no doctors, schools have no teachers, and the police stations have no justice, but the BJP-JDU corruption is there in every corner,” Anwar told ETV Bharat.

