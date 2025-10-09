Congress To Counter BJP Over 'Infiltrators' Issue In Poll-Bound Bihar
Congress leaders say BJP has always flagged the issue of infiltration during state elections to trigger fear among voters but forgets it later.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 7:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress is going to counter the BJP for raising the issue of infiltrators during and after the Bihar voter list revision saying, the saffron party flags the issue during elections to deflect public attention from its governance failures.
According to Congress insiders, the BJP had expressed concern over the presence of infiltrators from Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar having found refuge in poll-bound Bihar illegally to justify the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list just months ahead of the assembly elections, scheduled in November.
Similar source-based reports had come from the Election Commission which was conducting the SIR but there was no clarification over the issue of infiltrators after the final voter list was published on September 30, the insiders said, adding that the final voter list which saw the removal of 47 lakh voters, had thrown up several questions to which there was no clarification from the poll panel.
“The issue of alleged infiltrators is a serious one. If there are indeed such persons living in our state or anywhere else in the country, they should be identified and deported. But the BJP has a habit of raising the issue of infiltrators during state elections and uses it to deflect public attention from its governance failures and to divide the voters,” Congress Bihar Lok Sabha MP Manoj Kumar told ETV Bharat.
Infiltrators Have Moved From Jharkhand To Bihar: Congress Leaders
“We had noted that the issue of alleged infiltrators had been raised by the BJP during the 2024 Jharkhand assembly elections but was forgotten later on. The issue was also raised to justify the SIR in Bihar and will meet the same fate after the state elections are over. They will try to push this agenda over the coming days but we will counter them,” he said.
According to AICC functionary Chandan Yadav, the saffron party was in power at the Centre for the past 11 years and was in direct control over the country’s borders. Further, the saffron party also shared power in Bihar for the past two decades and could have easily addressed the problem of alleged infiltrators.
“In Bihar, the bogey of infiltrators is being created. The BJP wants to scare the common people and take their votes. If the number of infiltrators in Bihar is very high, it means that infiltration has increased during the Modi government, which has been in power in Delhi for 11 years. It has failed to secure the country's borders. For this the BJP should not get votes,” Yadav told ETV Bharat.
The AICC functionary cited Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s recent dig at the BJP over the issue saying the alleged infiltrators had moved to Bihar from Jharkhand and would next reach West Bengal and Assam where assembly elections will be held in 2026.
Ahead of the 2024 Jharkhand state elections, the BJP had said that the JMM-Congress government needed to be removed to save the tribal state from changes in the demography due to the influx of infiltrators from Bangladesh.
As the issue of infiltrators was linked to the SIR, the Congress insiders said that the outcome of the controversial exercise had thrown up several more questions than answers.
Some Questions That Have Risen
- For instance, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, there were 7.72 crore registered voters in the state, which meant that 30 lakh people who were registered as voters for the national elections were no longer voters for the assembly elections. So where had they gone?
- Further, the EC claimed that 21.53 lakh voters were added in Bihar, but Form 6 was available for only 16.93 lakh. Where were the remaining 4.6 lakh forms?
- In total, 67.3 lakh voters had been deleted in the SIR exercise and more than one-tenth of these deletions were in just 15 assembly constituencies. Why had the EC not made available the final list of all deleted voters and their details by booth and category?
According to Congress insiders, the Election Commission recently released a final list of 7.42 crore registered voters for the November 6 and 11 Bihar elections but did not make the voter list available in a consolidated form. Instead, the poll panel released it as 90,000 separate individual files in image format, which took longer to analyse.
