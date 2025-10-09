ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Counter BJP Over 'Infiltrators' Issue In Poll-Bound Bihar

New Delhi: The Congress is going to counter the BJP for raising the issue of infiltrators during and after the Bihar voter list revision saying, the saffron party flags the issue during elections to deflect public attention from its governance failures.

According to Congress insiders, the BJP had expressed concern over the presence of infiltrators from Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar having found refuge in poll-bound Bihar illegally to justify the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list just months ahead of the assembly elections, scheduled in November.

Similar source-based reports had come from the Election Commission which was conducting the SIR but there was no clarification over the issue of infiltrators after the final voter list was published on September 30, the insiders said, adding that the final voter list which saw the removal of 47 lakh voters, had thrown up several questions to which there was no clarification from the poll panel.

“The issue of alleged infiltrators is a serious one. If there are indeed such persons living in our state or anywhere else in the country, they should be identified and deported. But the BJP has a habit of raising the issue of infiltrators during state elections and uses it to deflect public attention from its governance failures and to divide the voters,” Congress Bihar Lok Sabha MP Manoj Kumar told ETV Bharat.

Infiltrators Have Moved From Jharkhand To Bihar: Congress Leaders

“We had noted that the issue of alleged infiltrators had been raised by the BJP during the 2024 Jharkhand assembly elections but was forgotten later on. The issue was also raised to justify the SIR in Bihar and will meet the same fate after the state elections are over. They will try to push this agenda over the coming days but we will counter them,” he said.

According to AICC functionary Chandan Yadav, the saffron party was in power at the Centre for the past 11 years and was in direct control over the country’s borders. Further, the saffron party also shared power in Bihar for the past two decades and could have easily addressed the problem of alleged infiltrators.