Congress To Counter BJP Over Atrocities Against Dalits In Bihar
Congress plans to counter the BJP in Bihar by highlighting recent atrocities against Dalits and reviving Rahul Gandhi's 'Save Constitution' campaign.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 4:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress is planning to counter the BJP over alleged atrocities against the Dalits in Bihar and said the issue will hurt the saffron party like it did in the 2024 national elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s relentless campaign over the need to save the Constitution ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the BJP’s ‘ ab ki bar 400 seats par’ slogan had concerned the marginalised groups, causing the saffron party’s tally to take a hit in Uttar Pradesh.
The BJP tally in UP had come down from 62 out of 80 seats in 2019 to 33 in 2024. The Congress and the SP, which contested the elections together, took away a total of 43 seats, with the grand old party winning 6 and the SP getting 37 seats.
According to Congress insiders, the recent incidents of lynching of Hariom Valmiki in Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, the shoe attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and the recent suicide of senior Dalit ips officer in Haryana due to alleged harassment by his seniors among other incidents showed the saffron party’s utter disregard for the Constitution as well as its attitude towards the marginalized groups.
Like in UP, the grand old party will flag the alleged atrocities against Dalits ahead of the Nov 6 and 11 Bihar assembly elections to counter the ruling NDA of which the BJP is a part.
“The shoe attack on the CJI is a serious matter, and so are the killing of Hariom Valmiki and the suicide of the IPS officer in Haryana. The incidents show the saffron party’s mindset wherever they are in power. The Congress will raise the issue of atrocities against Dalits in Bihar over the coming days and flag its Save Constitution campaign,” AICC secretary in charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.
Congress insiders said Rahul Gandhi had flagged the need to save the Constitution in Bihar several months ago and had conducted several conclaves in the state to mobilise support of the 20 per cent Dalit community over alleged atrocities.
The former Congress chief was also instrumental in the appointment of Dalit MLA Rajesh Kumar Ram as the new Bihar unit chief a few months ago to send a message to the marginalised groups.
Notably, as he was being thrashed by the goons, Hariom Valmiki had called out Rahul Gandhi’s name as a last-minute defence. Rahul, who represents Rae Bareli constituency in the Lok Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, also a Dalit leader, had then issued a strongly worded statement over the lynching and said the grand old party will not rest till justice is delivered to the victim’s family.
Rahul, who was abroad, had also asked up unit chief, Ajay Rai and AICC SC/ST Department head Rajendra Pal Gautam to rush to Hariom’s family and assure them all help. Rahul had also expressed concern over the suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, following which Rajendra Gautam visited his residence in Chandigarh on Friday to express solidarity with the family.
According to Congress Lok Sabha MP from UP, Tanuj Punia, the issue of atrocities against Dalits will hit the BJP in Bihar on the lines of his state.
“The BJP’s slogan of ‘ab ki baar 400 par seats’ in 2024 had caused fear among the Dalits. Besides, the Save Constitution campaign of our leader, Rahul Gandhi, also attracted the marginalised groups in Uttar Pradesh. This caused a dent in the saffron party. The same will happen in Bihar. We will raise the issue of atrocities against Dalits in Bihar also to expose the saffron party,” Punia told ETV Bharat.
According to the Congress leader, the BJP workers lynched Hariom in Rae Bareli, a man who subscribes to the saffron party ideology, hurled a shoe at CJI BR Gavai, and the suicide of Dalit IPS officer Y Puran Kumar in BJP-ruled Haryana took place because he was fed up with caste-based discrimination.
“Under the BJP's rule, as long as you are a Dalit, you will face dehumanising and violent treatment,” Punia added.
The Congress insiders cited the NCRB data to allege that crimes against Dalits increased by 46 per cent and against Tribals by 91 per cent between 2013 and 2023.
“The three recent incidents reflect a national picture. It is a constitutional matter,” Congress Bihar Lok Sabha MP Manoj Kumar told ETV Bharat.
