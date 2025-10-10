ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Counter BJP Over Atrocities Against Dalits In Bihar

New Delhi: The Congress is planning to counter the BJP over alleged atrocities against the Dalits in Bihar and said the issue will hurt the saffron party like it did in the 2024 national elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s relentless campaign over the need to save the Constitution ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the BJP’s ‘ ab ki bar 400 seats par’ slogan had concerned the marginalised groups, causing the saffron party’s tally to take a hit in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP tally in UP had come down from 62 out of 80 seats in 2019 to 33 in 2024. The Congress and the SP, which contested the elections together, took away a total of 43 seats, with the grand old party winning 6 and the SP getting 37 seats.

According to Congress insiders, the recent incidents of lynching of Hariom Valmiki in Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, the shoe attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and the recent suicide of senior Dalit ips officer in Haryana due to alleged harassment by his seniors among other incidents showed the saffron party’s utter disregard for the Constitution as well as its attitude towards the marginalized groups.

Like in UP, the grand old party will flag the alleged atrocities against Dalits ahead of the Nov 6 and 11 Bihar assembly elections to counter the ruling NDA of which the BJP is a part.

“The shoe attack on the CJI is a serious matter, and so are the killing of Hariom Valmiki and the suicide of the IPS officer in Haryana. The incidents show the saffron party’s mindset wherever they are in power. The Congress will raise the issue of atrocities against Dalits in Bihar over the coming days and flag its Save Constitution campaign,” AICC secretary in charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.

Congress insiders said Rahul Gandhi had flagged the need to save the Constitution in Bihar several months ago and had conducted several conclaves in the state to mobilise support of the 20 per cent Dalit community over alleged atrocities.

The former Congress chief was also instrumental in the appointment of Dalit MLA Rajesh Kumar Ram as the new Bihar unit chief a few months ago to send a message to the marginalised groups.