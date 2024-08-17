ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress to Contest J&K, Jharkhand Assembly Polls Under New Team, Tweaks Maha Unit

New Delhi : The Congress high command decided to go to polls in UT Jammu and Kashmir and in Jharkhand under a new leadership to maximize electoral benefits there.

Following inputs from the state and UT units, the high command including former chief Rahul Gandhi and incumbent chief Mallikarjun Kharge decided to appoint new team heads in both J&K, where assembly polls will be held in three phases on Sep 18, 25 and Oct 1 and in Jharkhand where assembly polls are likely to be held later this year along with Maharashtra.

In a clever move, the Congress appointed permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee Tariq Hameed Karra as the new J&K unit chief and in turn shifted ex PCC chief Viqar Rasool Wani to a central position as special invitee to the CWC.

According to party insiders, a section of state workers was upset with the style of functioning of Wani. Karra replaced Wani as he is an ex-PDP leader and has a strong anti-BJP stance.

Karra defeated Farooq Abdullah the Congress-NC joint candidate in 2014 Lok Sabha election in Srinagar but later joined the Congress in 2017 after PDP joined hands with the BJP to form a coalition government in the erstwhile state.

“As J&K PCC chief Karra will counter both the PDP and the BJP in the assembly polls and would push the party’s prospects in the Kashmir valley,” a senior AICC functionary said.

In another key appointment in J&K, the high command named veteran Tara Chand as the new working president of the UT unit to counter ex Congress Ghulam Nabi Azad and push the grand old party’s prospects in the crucial Jammu region.

Tara Chand had left the Congress to join Azad’s party DPAP in 2022 but later returned to the grand old party after having realized his mistake.