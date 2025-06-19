Congress Team To Probe Crimes Against Women In Odisha

New Delhi: The Congress will send a team of five senior women leaders to probe the large number of crimes against women in Odisha. The move to dispatch a team headed by veteran Deepa Dasmunshi came a day after Priyanka Gandhi strongly condemned the ghastly Gopalpur incident, where a 20-year-old girl was gang-raped.

Besides Deepa, the other members of the panel are Lok Sabha MPs Praniti Shinde and S Jothimani, Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeeta Ranjan and former Mahila Congress chief Shobha Oza.

"It is a very significant move. The Congress is concerned over crimes against women anywhere in the country. In Odisha, there have been very disturbing reports of large-scale crimes against women and cases of missing women. It seems human trafficking rackets are operating here, but the state government has been brushing aside the incidents instead of taking action. Our report will bring out the facts of the matter," Praniti Shinde told ETV Bharat.

The Congress, which had been pushed to the margins in Odisha, had been struggling to fight back since the saffron party came to power by defeating the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in 2024. The Congress rout led to the dissolution of the entire state unit which was recast recently with the naming of new All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge Ajay Kumar Lallu and new state unit chief Bhakta Charan Das.

The two started off by launching major protests across the state to flag high rates of crimes against women to corner the saffron party government and occupy the space of the main opposition. The campaign was successful in the sense that it brought the grand old party into the reckoning in the state and put a lot of pressure on the BJP government, which went to the extent of suspending the Congress lawmakers when they flagged the issue in the Legislative Assembly.

The women members of the probe panel denied the move to send a fact-finding team was political. "When I was the women’s wing chief, we used to take cognisance of crimes against women across the country. So, there is no politics here. The Congress's move is driven not to gain politically. We are doing this to protect the interests of the women of the state," Shobha Oza told ETV Bharat.

However, the AICC in charge of Odisha said he held both the BJP and the BJD responsible for the high rate of crimes against women as the latter was in power since 2024.

"We will continue to flag the issue and seek answers from both the BJD which was in power till 2024 and the ruling BJP," Ajay Kumar Lallu told ETV Bharat.

He alleged that over 65,000 women and children were missing in the state, and organ trading was taking place. The crime rate against women in the state was 9.3 per cent till 2022, but has gone up by 8 per cent in the past year alone. Most of the victims are Dalits and Tribals.

As per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, around 39 women go missing in the country every day. Out of that, 13 were in Odisha. Over the past one year 54 rape cases and over 1600 rape and murder cases were registered. But there was no account of what the government had done to address the issue, he added.