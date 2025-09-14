ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Targets RSS Over Article, Says It Exposes Their 'Anti-Christian Stance'

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress on Sunday condemned the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing the powerful Hindu nationalist group of displaying an "anti-Christian stance" following an article critical of the minority community in its Malayalam publication.

The ulterior motive behind the recent article that appeared on "Kesari" is to once again spread hatred in society and to portray Christians as the enemy of the country in the name of religious conversion, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal alleged.

In a hard-hitting statement, the Congress leader sought to know whether the BJP was prepared to reject the stance against the minority community that was adopted by the RSS in the article.

Taking a dig at the right-wing group, Venugopal alleged that the Sangh Parivar's professed love for Christians was as fake as the 'blue fox' of fable- -which cannot stop howling, no matter how much it is painted.

"The RSS, which has become accustomed to spewing venom against minorities, is declaring (through the article) that it will continue its practice until its last breath," he alleged. The article further exposed the right-wing outfit's "anti-Christian stance", he alleged.

Referring to the recent arrest and release of two Catholic nuns from the state in Chhattisgarh, Venugopal said the true faces of those who went and took photos with them, including the state BJP chief, have been revealed through this article. He urged the people of the state to be vigilant against the blind "anti-minority" sentiments of Sangh Parivar organisations.