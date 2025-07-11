What Kind Of 'Ghar-Wapsi' Is This for PM: Cong Takes Dig At Modi Over Bhagwat's Remarks

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's reported remarks on stepping aside at 75 years of age, saying what kind of a homecoming is this for the PM that upon returning from abroad he was reminded by the Sarsanghchalak that he will turn 75 this year.

During an event in Nagpur on Wednesday, RSS chief Bhagwat mentioned Sangh ideologue late Moropant Pingley's statement about stepping aside after 75 years of age.

Bhagwat specifically referred to Pingley's remarks that when the shawl of 75 years is draped over you, it means that you have reached a certain age and should step aside and let others work. In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Poor award-seeking Prime Minister! What a homecoming this is - on returning, he was reminded by the Sarsanghchalak that he will turn 75 on 17 September 2025."

"But the Prime Minister can also tell the Sarsanghchalak that - he too will turn 75 on 11 September 2025! One arrow, two targets!" he said.

A day earlier, Jairam Ramesh had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "Super Premium Frequent Flier PM", as he returned to Delhi after concluding a five-nation visit that spanned from July 2 to 9. The Congress leader wrote, "India welcomes back its Super Premium Frequent Flier PM, who is expected to be in the country for perhaps three weeks before jetting around again."

He urged PM Modi to address several issues of the country, starting with Congress's foremost demand of the PM's visit to Manipur. He also asked the PM to review the issue related to the Pahalgam terrorist attack and yesterday's bridge collapse in Vadodara. Jairam Ramesh also suggested that the PM can chair an all-party meeting to firm up the agenda for the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

