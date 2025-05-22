Congress Steps Up Attack, Questions Foreign Policy Of NDA Government

New Delhi: The Congress was miffed that the BJP was taking political mileage from Operation Sindoor while accusing the grand old party of being anti-national and stepped up its attack by questioning the foreign policy of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

According to Congress insiders, the main opposition party supported the NDA government after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam and through the military response in the form of Operation Sindoor but was branded an anti-national when it raised valid questions arising out of the latest conflict with Pakistan.

The face offs turned ugly when the ruling party posted a photoshopped picture showing half face of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with the other half being of Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir.

The Congress insiders further said that the country still had no explanation from the government over the US brokered ceasefire although the US president Donald Trump was constantly making claims of a mediation.

"They have no foreign policy. If there was one, we would not have been isolated in the latest conflict. China and Turkey sided with Pakistan but no country stood by us, not even old ally Russia. Then we had External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s controversial remark that the government informed Pakistan at the start of Operation Sindoor but it was later clarified that Islamabad was informed after the first attack," All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionary BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

"They had started taking political mileage from Operation Sindoor right from day one. We fully backed the government in national interest but they blamed us as anti-national when we raised valid questions. We have noted that the US president keeps claiming that he mediated the ceasefire but we have no word on that from the government," he said.

"We have been demanding a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack so the people get to know the truth. But the government wants to hide its failures and blames us instead to deflect public attention. We still don’t know what action was taken against the four terrorists who killed the tourists. But we will continue to ask questions in a democratic way. We will not give up our role as a constructive opposition party," he said.

According to AICC functionary Chandan Yadav, the foreign policy of the NDA government had led to the claims of friendship with US president Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping and it must be questioned now.

"It was due to the faulty foreign policy of the government as part of which PM (Narendra) Modi went to Islamabad uninvited to meet then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and later invited their intelligence agency ISI, which had a role in the Pathankot terror attack on an army base, to investigate the same," Yadav told ETV Bharat.

"Further, the PM hosted Chinese president Xi Jinping and enjoyed a swing along with him in Gujarat yet Beijing violated the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh and killed our soldiers. The 'Howdy Modi' diaspora rallies in the US and the 'close friend' claims for US president Donald Trump did not help India as it had to halt Operation Sindoor under pressure," he said.

According to the Congress leaders, the government should first take people of the country into confidence through an all-party meeting or a special session of Parliament before sending all-party delegations to foreign countries to expose Pakistan.

"Who started taking out Tiranga rallies and putting up posters of PM Modi in Army uniform. We salute the valour of the armed forces but is it right for the ruling party to take mileage out of the issue. We have not taken advantage of the situation. After the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, our government had sent delegations to global capitals and built international opinion against Pakistan as a terrorist state," said Sandeep.