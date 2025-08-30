Congress State Units Doing Spade Work To Take Vote Theft Campaign Forward

New Delhi: Inspired by Rahul Gandhi's Mahadevapura vote theft revelations, Congress units in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana have started the spade work to take the issue to its logical conclusion.

According to party insiders, around 36 assembly seats in Maharashtra, 27 in Madhya Pradesh, a dozen in Rajasthan, and 8 in Haryana are under investigation by the respective state units to showcase proof of alleged vote theft charges made by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

On August 7, Rahul had presented a list of over one lakh fake voters in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment of the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha seat that the Congress had lost to the BJP in the 2024 national elections. Later, Rahul shared with senior party leaders during a strategy session that the saffron party had resorted to vote theft in similar ways in around 70 parliamentary seats across the country and had questioned the legality of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

File - Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav ride motorcycles with others during the Voter Adhikar Yatra, in Bihar (PTI)

While Rahul got busy with the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' that started in poll-bound Bihar from August 17 and will culminate on September 1, the various state units had been staging protests over the issue across the country as part of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) plan.

According to party insiders, the BJP had got 1 per cent more vote share than the Congress in the 2018 assembly polls, but the gap increased to 8-9 per cent in the 2023 elections to fake voters. In 2023, over 34 lakh names were added in the Madhya Pradesh voter list and in the last two months before the elections, 16 lakh votes were added. Further, there were 35 seats where the victory margin was narrow and more votes than the margin were added there, the insiders said.

The Congress was hopeful of a win but had got 66 seats against BJP's 163 seats out of the total 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh in the 2023 elections.

"After Rahul Gandhi's revelations, several seats are under the scanner in the state where we think vote theft had taken place," AICC secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh Chandan Yadav told ETV Bharat. The story was the same in Rajasthan, where the BJP came to power in the 2023 assembly elections winning 115 seats. The Congress bagged 69 seats out of the total 200 seats.

"Vote theft had also taken place in Rajasthan. We are researching several seats in the state," AICC secretary in charge of Rajasthan Rutvik Makwana told ETV Bharat.

In Haryana, where Rahul Gandhi had been assured of a win in the 2024 assembly polls, the Congress won 37 seats out of the total 90, which was 9 short of a simple majority. Now the party is researching the eight seats where the loss took place because of alleged vote theft.

"But for those eight seats and around 22,000 more votes, the result would have been different," AICC secretary in charge of Haryana Jitendra Baghel told ETV Bharat.

In the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls, the opposition alliance, including Congress-Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the NCP-SP had got just 56 seats while the ruling alliance comprising BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP retained power.

The BJP got a whopping 132 seats, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde 57, and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar 41. The Congress managed to win just 16 seats, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) led by Uddhav Thackeray won only 20 seats, and the NCP-SP led by Sharad Pawar won only 10 seats. The Congress later alleged that 41 lakh votes had been added in the voter list in the past five months, which was unusual. The party is now researching around 36 seats in the western state.

"Vote theft dented the opposition alliance. Otherwise, we were all set to win the state. After Mahadevapura revelations, we are researching several seats in the state to find out the truth. The opposition, which did very well in the 2024 national elections, winning 31 of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, could not have lost badly in the assembly elections," AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

During his Bihar yatra, Rahul had recently mentioned that the Congress will come out with more data of vote theft in other states to expose the alleged nexus between the poll panel and the saffron party. The manipulation of voter lists had been happening for years but the opposition was now alert to stop it, Rahul had said.