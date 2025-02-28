Congress Leaders Want Changes In State Units To Be Made Before Ahmedabad AICC Session On April 8, 9

New Delhi: The new AICC in-charges are visiting their respective states to assess the organizational gaps and bring about the key changes needed ahead of the AICC session in April.

According to party insiders, the newly appointed in-charges of Madhya Pradesh Harish Chaudhary, Jarkhand K Raju, Punjab Bhupesh Baghel, Odisha Ajay Kumar, Bihar Krishna Allavaru and Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan are visiting their states to get a low down on the organizational structure and plan the changes needed in the short run. The others in charge will also visit their states soon, said party insiders.

Congress chief Kharge recently named 11 new in-charges in various states as part of the AICC reshuffle. State unit chiefs in several states are likely to be changed in several states. Besides, some changes in the Congress Working Committee might also be done so that all these could be approved during the AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9, said party insiders.

Madhya Pradesh is a big state which got a new in-charge recently and is an area where the Congress chief is keen to infuse a new fighting spirit to counter the ruling BJP.

The Congress had won MP in 2018 but lost the state as the government of Kamal Nath fell after senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP in 2020.

The Congress put up a strong campaign in the 2023 assembly elections under Kamal Nath as state unit chief and Randeep Surjewala as AICC in charge but the results were shocking for the high command which later brought in younger faces Jitu Patwari as state unit chief and Umang Singhar as clp leader. The 2024 Lok Sabha results in the state were also a shocker for the Congress.

Harish Chaudhary, who had earlier headed Punjab, started touring Madhya Pradesh soon after his appointment to start revamping the state unit. Although no changes in the state leadership are being planned as both Patwari and Singhar have been putting up a strong opposition to the Mohan Yadav government, the local teams need a thorough restructuring, said party insiders.

“It is a sincere effort to reenergize the state unit down to the village level. We have presence across the state but we need to involve our local leaders in the revamp,” AICC secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh Chandan Yadav told ETV Bharat.

“The new in charge is travelling across the state down to the block level. It is a big state and leaders across the state have divergent views. This is a good start. He has asked for suggestions from the local leaders on how to strengthen the party. He is also meeting the senior leaders one on one. In the coming days these efforts will show positive results,” Singhar told ETV Bharat.

The Congress chief has brought in Baghel, former Chhattisgarh chief minister, to infuse new energy in the Punjab unit which has become hopeful of a revival after the recent poll defeat of AAP in Delhi, which rules the northern state under chief minister Bhagwant Mann of the same party.

“The AAP has lost steam in the state. The Congress will form the next government. The new in charge has been accorded a grand welcome. We will now strengthen the state unit,” Punjab unit chief Amarinder Raja Warring told ETV Bharat.

In Jharkhand, where the Congress shares power with JMM, new in-charge K Raju is working in coordination with Chief Minister Hemant Soren to implement the poll promises and is also travelling across the state to expand the party in the tribal state.

Though the party is in power in Telangana, new in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan reached Hyderabad via train to send a message that the party must not lose the pro-people focus over the coming years, said party insiders.