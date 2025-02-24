Jaipur: Congress workers staged a massive protest outside the Rajasthan Assembly in Jaipur, prompting police to use barricading to stop the protestors. The Congress workers held a protest against the BJP government over the suspension of six Congress MLAs from the assembly.

Rajasthan Leader of Opposition, Tikaram Jully said that the state government is "not allowing" the opposition to speak. Speaking with news agency ANI, Tully said, "They (state government) do not let the opposition speak, their ministers create conflict and do not even resolve it there... We have a meeting of MLAs today and will decide upon the strategies and also hold a protest."

Congress Stages Massive Protest Outside Rajasthan Assembly (ANI)

"Six Congress MLAs were suspended for the remaining budget session of the assembly for protesting against the remarks of state minister Avinash Gehlot on Indira Gandhi. Notably to protest against the minister's remark on former PM Indira Gandhi multiple party leaders spent the whole night in the assembly. Speaker Vasudev Devnani suspended Govind Singh Dotasara, Deputy Leader of Opposition Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Zakir Hussain Gasavat, Hakeem Ali Khan and Sanjay Kumar," Tully said.

Jully underlined that the opposition is only asking for the remarks on former PM Indira Gandhi to be expunged, whereas the government just wants to hide the mistakes of their ministers.

"The MLAs were ready, we had talked to the Speaker but we did not get any reply from there. I also think that the government just wants to put out the message publicly that the Opposition is simply protesting and blocking, but there is nothing like that from our side. The Opposition is only asking that the remarks made on Indira Gandhi ji be taken back, the way they are making an issue of it and covering up the mistakes of their (BJP) ministers," Tuli had said on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa also recounted the incident and the uproar in the assembly after a state minister called former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as a 'dadi,' condemning the actions of the Opposition."The incident took place inside the state Assembly yesterday, our Minister used the term 'Didi' (for former PM Indira Gandhi) out of respect. But, the opposition took it the wrong way. The Speaker told them that that part would be expunged. Even after that, the opposition did not listen and verbally attacked him. This is condemnable," Bairwa had told news agency ANI.