Congress Stages Dharna In Jantar Mantar For 42% BC Reservation In Telangana

File Photo: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being greeted by Telangana Chief Minister and party leader A Revanth Reddy ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Congress party on Wednesday staged a massive 'Mahadharna' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the Centre's immediate approval of Telangana's pending bills aimed at enhancing reservation for Backwards Classes (BCs) to 42 per cent in education, employment, and local body elections.

The protest, spearheaded by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Telangana Pradesh Committee (TPCC) chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, witnessed the participation of Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka along with state ministers, MLAs and representatives of BC organisations from across the country.

The demonstration is part of the party's larger effort to pressure the Union government into including the bills in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

The event was formally launched by Mallikarjun Kharge, while senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to join it today. Leaders from INDIA bloc allies, including DMK, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Samajwadi Party, have extended support and are also likely to join the protest.

CM Revanth Reddy has also requested an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu on August 7 to personally present the matter. If the request is denied, the Congress has announced plans to rally at Rashtrapati Bhavan. BC Welfare Association National President Jajula Srinivasa Goud declared full support for the Congress, warning of further protests if the bills are not passed this session.