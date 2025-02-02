Congress EAGLE To Keep A Hawk’s Eye On Future Polls

New Delhi: The Congress will soon launch a long-term, nationwide campaign against the Election Commission and will monitor future polls as well as review past elections under the plan.

The task will be supervised by a special team of senior leaders including Digvijay Singh, Abhishek Singhvi, Ajay Maken, Pawan Khera, Gurdeep Sappal, Nitin Raut, Praveen Chakravarty and Vamshi Chand Reddy which will be known as Empowered Action Group of Leaders and Experts (EAGLE).

The decision stems from Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s concerns over a lack of level playing field for the grand old party in the national as well as state elections.

To begin with, the panel will take up the issue of manipulation in the voters list in Maharashtra where assembly polls were held in 2024 and submit a report to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The group will also analyse past state elections and play a proactive role in the future elections to ensure a free and fair poll.

The move has come days ahead of the crucial Delhi assembly elections on Feb 5. Elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held later in the year while polls in Kerala will take place in 2026.

Rahul recently reviewed the poll preparations with the Bihar unit in Patna and also discussed the coming contest with close ally RJD. On Feb 1, the Congress targeted the Centre for focusing only on Bihar in the union budget while neglecting the other states.

Vamshi Reddy, a member of the EAGLE, was involved with the Congress war room during the Maharashtra elections where the opposition alliance MVA comprising Congress, Shiv Sena UBT and NCP-SP had accused the ruling Mahayuti of ‘stealing’ the people’s mandate through large-scale ‘tampering’ of the EVMs.

The MVA, which was confident of winning over 150 out of 288 seats, was reduced to just 56 while the ruling BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena Mahayuti won 230 seats. Following the poll loss, a stunned Congress rejected the result and announced it will stage a nationwide movement against the EVMs. However, party managers later realized they needed to focus on the impartiality of the EC rather than on the role of EVMs which may not be too convincing for the people.

The same allegations were made by the Congress managers after the grand old party had lost the Haryana assembly polls to the saffron party when all indicators had suggested a win.

The Congress questioned a surge of around 40 lakhs votes in the state between the 2024 national elections and assembly elections in Maharashtra and had urged the EC to provide it with a detailed voters list for cross checking. The request was denied by the poll panel.

“The elections should be free and fair. Valid concerns and complaints of the opposition should be heard and resolved in time for a level playing field. The EC is a constitutional body and if there are any doubts related to the poll process in the minds of the voters they should be clarified by the poll panel. Rejecting the opposition’s pleas will not serve any purpose,” AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

Another EAGLE member Digvijay Singh had been spear-heading a campaign against the EVMs over the past years saying the same could be tampered with. Singh had mobilized several INDIA bloc parties over the same and had sought a meeting with the EC ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to demand a 100 percent matching of EVM votes with paper slips but in vain as the EC fully backed the EVMs.