Congress Social Events In October To Help Rope In Backward Groups For Party Revival In Uttar Pradesh
The plan has been given a go-ahead by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who represents the Rae Bareli constituency.
Published : October 3, 2025 at 4:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has given a go-ahead to a Congress plan to revive the grand old party in Uttar Pradesh through social engineering ahead of the 2026 local body and 2027 Assembly polls in the BJP-ruled state.
Rahul, who is currently the Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and has earlier represented the neighbouring Amethi parliamentary seat in the lower house, has been trying to revive the Congress in the home state of the Nehru-Gandhi family over the past two decades but without much success.
Rahul had decided to retain Rae Bareli and drop his second parliamentary seat of Wayanad in Kerala, to focus better on Uttar Pradesh, where the Congress won six out of 80 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Before that, the grand old party could win only one Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 national elections and just two seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. In the 2022 Assembly elections, the Congress could win only two out of 403 seats, indicating the weakness of its organisation.
Rahul, who has since then been working to boost Congress organisation in Uttar Pradesh, has now directed the state team to hold caste-based conclaves in the state through October to involve various caste groups like Nishad, Pasi, Rajbhar, Maurya, Kushwaha, Pasi and Lodhi with the grand old party ahead of the local body elections in 2026 and the big battle of state elections in 2027.
The events in Uttar Pradesh are part of Rahul's larger OBC focus across the country to counter the saffron party's religious and nationalistic agenda. The LoP describes his OBC focus as social welfare based on representational populations of the various caste groups, while the BJP terms the move divisive.
According to All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pande, though the state government recently banned caste-based rallies, the Congress dubbed its conclaves as social events and said the party would go ahead with the plan.
"Social events have been taking place in the state for a long time and are a part of normal political activity. We will involve the local leaders from the various social groups, and our party workers belonging to those social groups will also attend the events," Pande told ETV Bharat.
According to the AICC functionary, the first of the series of social events would start with a farmers' rally in western Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on October 12 and will cover other social groups across other districts like Meerut, Itawa, Aligarh, Varanasi, Jhansi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur over the next two weeks.
The preparatory meetings to be chaired by Pande for the social conclaves will be held in Lucknow on October 6. Once the caste-based events are over, the grand old party plans to hold bigger rallies across the state through December 2025 and January 2026 to indicate its presence.
Although the Congress had a tie-up with the Samajwadi Party for the 2024 national elections, the social events and the rallies will be solo shows of the grand old party.
"These are organisational events of the Congress only. The aim is to strengthen the Congress on all 403 assembly seats across the state. Only then can we help the alliance become stronger. When we will conduct the big rallies in the winter, we will invite our central leadership to attend the same. We are also preparing for the MLC elections," AICC secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Dhiraj Gurjar told ETV Bharat.
Gurjar, who is an MLA in Rajasthan, recently organised a huge farmers' conclave in Bhilwara to stage a show of strength against the BJP government. Through the October 12 farmers’ conclave in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, the Congress hopes to gain political space across western parts of the crucial state. A few months ago, the AICC leaders had held a meeting with farmer leader Rakesh Tikait to seek support of the community, said party insiders.
