ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Social Events In October To Help Rope In Backward Groups For Party Revival In Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has given a go-ahead to a Congress plan to revive the grand old party in Uttar Pradesh through social engineering ahead of the 2026 local body and 2027 Assembly polls in the BJP-ruled state.

Rahul, who is currently the Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and has earlier represented the neighbouring Amethi parliamentary seat in the lower house, has been trying to revive the Congress in the home state of the Nehru-Gandhi family over the past two decades but without much success.

Rahul had decided to retain Rae Bareli and drop his second parliamentary seat of Wayanad in Kerala, to focus better on Uttar Pradesh, where the Congress won six out of 80 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Before that, the grand old party could win only one Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 national elections and just two seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. In the 2022 Assembly elections, the Congress could win only two out of 403 seats, indicating the weakness of its organisation.

Rahul, who has since then been working to boost Congress organisation in Uttar Pradesh, has now directed the state team to hold caste-based conclaves in the state through October to involve various caste groups like Nishad, Pasi, Rajbhar, Maurya, Kushwaha, Pasi and Lodhi with the grand old party ahead of the local body elections in 2026 and the big battle of state elections in 2027.

The events in Uttar Pradesh are part of Rahul's larger OBC focus across the country to counter the saffron party's religious and nationalistic agenda. The LoP describes his OBC focus as social welfare based on representational populations of the various caste groups, while the BJP terms the move divisive.

According to All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pande, though the state government recently banned caste-based rallies, the Congress dubbed its conclaves as social events and said the party would go ahead with the plan.