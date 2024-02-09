Congress Smells a Rat Behind Sec 144 in Amethi Ahead of Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday smelled a rat behind the imposition of Section 144 in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh till March 31 and alleged it was done to restrict Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh on February 16 and will pass through Rae Bareli and Amethi parliamentary constituencies, traditional bastions of the Gandhi family on February 19.

Former party chief Sonia Gandhi represents Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha while Rahul lost from Amethi in the 2019 elections. He represents the Wayanad constituency in Kerala in the Lok Sabha. Accordingly, the local leaders have been preparing to stage a show of strength in Amethi against sitting BJP MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani, who has been targeting Rahul.

“There is no problem, but still Section 144 has been imposed in the Amethi district till March 31. The rule does not apply to the movement of an MP, but it affects the movement of common people. The rule does not allow more than five persons to gather at a place. Rahul Gandhi will not walk alone and the yatra will have thousands of people along the route. The sitting BJP MP is worried over Rahul Gandhi coming to Amethi. This restriction has been imposed to disrupt the yatra. They had tried similar tricks earlier also to disrupt the yatra in other states, but we are determined to take out the procession come what may,” local Congress leader and MLC Deepak Singh told ETV Bharat.

According to Singh, the party workers had been charged up over the yatra coming to Amethi and had been preparing for the success of the public outreach. “A rally is also likely to be held in Amethi, which will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi. Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had been managing the two VIP parliamentary seats in the past, too, is expected to join the yatra,” said Singh.

Veteran Congress leader PL Punia, who is coordinating the yatra in Uttar Pradesh, said Section 144 in Amethi has reportedly been imposed due to the coming state board examinations but questioned the timing of the move. “It is reportedly for the coming board exams, but is, too, early. Anyway, we are not bothered. Our preparations are on and the yatra will pass through Amethi and cover the entire stretch as per plan. The yatra should reach Amethi around February 19. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has already announced that he will join the yatra either in Amethi or Rae Bareli. The yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh in Chandauli on February 16 where Rahul Gandhi will address a massive rally the same day,” Punia told ETV Bharat.

According to the senior leader, the yatra, which will cover around 22 Lok Sabha seats across the state, has already caught the attention of the voters. “The workers in areas from where the yatra will not pass through are also demanding that our leader should visit there as well. But, that is not possible. I am sure the yatra will help the party revive across the state and this will be reflected in the ensuing national elections. We have invited all our allies to join the yatra at their convenience,” said Punia.

