Congress Slams Union Minister Bittu for Targeting LoP Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Congress questioned PM Modi over continued verbal attacks on Rahul Gandhi by members of the BJP and said such targeting did not bother the Leader of the Opposition who walked across the country to unite people against hate.

The Congress had been upset over the targeting of Rahul Gandhi by the members of the BJP and its allies since the LoP criticized the Modi government during his recent US trip.

Days after saffron party leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah threatened Rahul Gandhi publicly, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu termed the LoP ‘terrorist number one’ while Shiv Sena Shinde faction leader Sanjay Gaikwad promised to give Rs 1 lakh to anyone who would cut the Congress leader’s tongue.

“Ravneet Singh Bittu should be ashamed over his comments. Rahul Gandhi made him an MP three times despite his being inexperienced. Bittu left the Congress and joined the BJP to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Ludhiana where he was defeated by me. It is unfortunate that he is abusing Rahul Gandhi whose grandmother former prime minister Indira Gandhi and father former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi were killed by the terrorists. Our leader went through the pain of losing his family members but still pardoned their killers. I know Bittu is making such comments to please his political masters. It does not bother us but such remarks show him as a traitor,” Lok Sabha MP and Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring told ETV Bharat.

“We have seen such verbal attacks on Rahul Gandhi over the past few days. This looks like a plan. Members of the BJP and their allies are able to make such comments as there is no action against them. It shows the tacit support of pm Modi,” he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari said Rahul Gandhi was the people’s leader and was working to unite them.

“Bittu’s comments show what kind of low level of people have become ministers in the Modi cabinet. I have known Bittu for years and am shocked at what he said about Rahul Gandhi. It only belittles him. punjab showed a mirror to the bjp in the Lok Sabha polls but it seems they have not learnt any lessons. Rahul Gandhi is hardly bothered by such targeting. He is the hope of the country and is taking up issues affecting the people,” Tiwari told ETV Bharat.

AICC functionary Gurdeep Singh Sappal slammed minister Ravneet Bittu saying the minister should have refrained from calling Rahul Gandhi a terrorist as his grandfather former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh was killed by a suicide bomber on Aug 31, 1995 during the militancy days.

“This country has suffered a lot due to terrorism and Ravneet Bittu should know that thousands of families have sacrificed to fight the menace. Bittu’s own grandfather was killed by terrorists. Rahul Gandhi walked through Punjab and did service in the Golden Temple the holiest of Sikh shrines in Amritsar for three days to push peace. He also walked through Kashmir for this purpose. To call such a leader a terrorist is cheap. Bittu is doing all this at the behest of the saffron party’s leadership,” said Sappal.