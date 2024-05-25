Congress Slams Prime Minister Modi over 'Mujra' Remark

New Delhi: The Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "Mujra” remark for the Opposition saying the premier had not only lowered the level of public discourse but also degraded the high office that he occupied.

"The PM has crossed all limits of unparliamentary language but he is capable of surprising us every time. The level of words that he uses and the little time that he has in power has disgraced the high office that he occupies. The fear of losing the elections has revealed his true face. If a person like him heads the nation with the largest population of youth in the world, what will the future generations learn - hate, violence and unparliamentary and low level of language," senior Congress leader and former deputy chief minister of Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo told ETV Bharat.

The Congress veteran reacted to the comment made by the PM while addressing a rally in Bihar on Saturday where he targeted the Congress and the RJD over reservation issue saying he would not let the opposition take away quota benefits of SC, ST and OBC and give it to the minorities. The PM alleged the opposition was doing "Mujra" before the minority voters to woo them. According to the Rekhta Dictionary, the word Mujra means "a party in which prostitutes dance and sing."

"I have heard the word 'Mujra' in political discourse for the first time and that too coming from an outgoing Prime Minister. One person who has poisoned and polluted the political atmosphere the most with his tongue and through his wrong actions is the Prime Minister. He does not care for decency and values even at old age. This is shameful," All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh Chandan Yadav told ETV Bharat.

According to the Congress leaders the PM had used a series of objectionable words during the ongoing campaign for the national polls alleging the party manifesto had the imprint of Muslim League to bring in references to mutton, fish, Muslims and even Pakistan during his speeches.

"This is nothing but a ploy to polarise the elections and get electoral elections as they have not succeeded in doing so during the past phases. The Congress has been repeatedly assuring the voters that it will protect the reservation guaranteed in the Constitution. It is the BJP leaders who have said the party needs 400 seats to change the Constitution," said Singh Deo.

"The Congress manifesto does promise a caste census to know the exact numbers of various social groups in the country so that the welfare schemes may be tailored accordingly. But the BJP is trying to mislead the voters over the issue. As far as the benefits that some backward Muslims get under the existing OBC quota, it is based on their backwardness and not religion," he said.

According to Congress media head Pawan Khera, the PM’s "Mujra" remark showed the premier was sick and needed medical help. "It seems the PM’s mind has been affected by campaigning in the hot weather. I urge BJP chief JP Nadda to get the PM treated properly. Use of such words does not suit a person occupying such high office. Our leader Rahul Gandhi has a habit of walking thousands of kilometers in tough conditions. It seems the PM is sick and needs medical help,” added Khera.