Congress Slams Modi Govt Over Pakistan's UNSC Presidency, Calls It 'Diplomatic Setback'

Bengaluru: The Congress on Wednesday slammed the PM Modi-led government for allegedly failing to prevent Pakistan from assuming key positions in the United Nations, calling it a major diplomatic setback for India. Pakistan on Tuesday said that it assumed the Presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of July. The presidency of the Security Council - the world body's power centre - is part of Pakistan's two-year term as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, which began in January 2025.

Pakistan was elected as a non-permanent member with overwhelming support of the UN membership, securing 182 votes out of 193. The presidency rotates monthly among its 15 members, in alphabetical order. In addition, Pakistan will chair the Taliban Sanctions Committee and serve as vice-chair of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee.

Speaking to reporters here, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "the terror state of Pakistan has now been made the global security broker. The devil is now in the chair." Pakistan, "a terror state with a proven record of harbouring terrorists, promoting terrorism, and exporting terror to India" was being elevated to global leadership positions, even as India continues to face terror attacks sponsored by it, he said.

"This happened just weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack, which was Pakistan-sponsored," Surjewala alleged, questioning the Modi government's "silence and inaction". He claimed Pakistan's elevation came "despite all the bravado on foreign policy" displayed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who, he alleged, had failed to rally global support to prevent this outcome.

Citing a specific instance, Surjewala pointed out that Pakistan assumed the vice-chair of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee on June 4, 2025, despite its repeated violations of international resolutions on terrorism.

"What are the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, and India's Permanent Representative to the UN doing," he asked.

He also criticised the government for failing to protest when Pakistan, allegedly backed by China, blocked India's proposal to designate Abdul Rauf, a known anti-India terrorist, as a global terrorist in the same Counter-Terrorism Committee.

"The same Pakistan becomes vice-chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee, and the Government of India raises no objection," Surjewala claimed. He also lamented the 'decline' of India's traditional diplomatic ties.

"Our old and trusted allies, relationships built by the Congress across the world, in Asia, and our neighbourhood have been alienated. Today, we are isolated. Even smaller nations like the Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka no longer stand with us." "Diplomacy requires more than photo-ops and optics," he said.