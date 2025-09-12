ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Slams EC Silence On Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Data, Rejects Foreign-Made Claim

New Delhi: The Congress Party has slammed the BJP for “trying to mislead” the public over vote theft data presented by Leader of Opposition Rahul (LoP) Gandhi last month and claimed that more shocking revelations were coming.

Rahul had made the revelations on August 7 when he presented data and claimed that over one lakh fake voters in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment had led to the victory of the BJP candidate in the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 General Elections.

Rahul had earlier described his revelations as an “atom bomb”. Over the past few days, the Congress MP reiterated that a “hydrogen bomb”, related to alleged vote theft by the BJP, was coming. Though various Congress state units are researching vote theft data, there has been speculation that the next set of revelations could belong to the 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections and to the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress insiders said that Rahul’s repeated vote theft assertions had upset the BJP so much that the saffron party was forced to allege that the Mahadevapura documents had actually been prepared abroad and that the LoP’s revelations were part of some conspiracy.

According to party insiders, the BJP cited technical details related to the vote theft documents shared by the Congress, saying the information was compiled abroad, as the files created showed a time zone difference. The Congress insiders claimed the presentation shown by Rahul was made in India, and the time zone difference was just a software glitch. They further claimed that the BJP couldn’t properly understand the PDF’s metadata (data information) and picked one “Create Date”, while all other dates clearly matched the Indian Standard Time.

There was only a 1-hour difference in one place, which was a common Adobe software glitch, and such discrepancies often arose from software bugs, system settings, or manual clock changes, the insiders said.