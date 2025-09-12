Congress Slams EC Silence On Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Data, Rejects Foreign-Made Claim
Congress has hinted at bigger revelations on voter theft ahead and slammed the BJP for alleging Rahul Gandhi’s Aug 7 “vote theft” data was foreign-made.
Published : September 12, 2025 at 8:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress Party has slammed the BJP for “trying to mislead” the public over vote theft data presented by Leader of Opposition Rahul (LoP) Gandhi last month and claimed that more shocking revelations were coming.
Rahul had made the revelations on August 7 when he presented data and claimed that over one lakh fake voters in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment had led to the victory of the BJP candidate in the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 General Elections.
Rahul had earlier described his revelations as an “atom bomb”. Over the past few days, the Congress MP reiterated that a “hydrogen bomb”, related to alleged vote theft by the BJP, was coming. Though various Congress state units are researching vote theft data, there has been speculation that the next set of revelations could belong to the 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections and to the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Congress insiders said that Rahul’s repeated vote theft assertions had upset the BJP so much that the saffron party was forced to allege that the Mahadevapura documents had actually been prepared abroad and that the LoP’s revelations were part of some conspiracy.
According to party insiders, the BJP cited technical details related to the vote theft documents shared by the Congress, saying the information was compiled abroad, as the files created showed a time zone difference. The Congress insiders claimed the presentation shown by Rahul was made in India, and the time zone difference was just a software glitch. They further claimed that the BJP couldn’t properly understand the PDF’s metadata (data information) and picked one “Create Date”, while all other dates clearly matched the Indian Standard Time.
There was only a 1-hour difference in one place, which was a common Adobe software glitch, and such discrepancies often arose from software bugs, system settings, or manual clock changes, the insiders said.
“Nothing can be farther from the truth. The Mahadevapura data belonged to the EC and was analysed by the Congress team. It was presented before the national media by the LoP. Instead of responding to the allegations made by the LoP, the EC has gone silent, but the BJP is reacting. They are worried over more vote theft revelations coming and are desperately trying to defame our leader, but it will not work,” AICC functionary BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.
Sandeep looks after Maharashtra, where the initial vote theft allegations had been made by the Congress after losing the 2024 assembly elections. The opposition alliance, including Congress-Shiv Sena, UBT and NCP-SP, had got just 46 seats against the ruling alliance, including BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP, winning 230 seats out of 288.
The Congress leaders wondered why there had been no response to Rahul’s charges from the Election Commission even after a month had lapsed, even though three former chief election commissioners had, during a media conclave, said that the poll panel should have investigated the allegations levelled by the LoP instead of seeking an affidavit from him.
“The vote theft slogan has caught the attention of the people. Not because it is a mere allegation, but due to the fact that the voters relate to it. Large-scale irregularities are being reported in the voter lists from across states. We are looking into them. I don’t know what set of information on vote theft is coming. But one thing is clear: whenever our leader said something, he did it. The vote theft charges are going to hurt the BJP in the coming Bihar elections,” AICC functionary Jitendra Baghel told ETV Bharat.
“The fact that the EC is silent but the BJP is attacking our leader shows their nexus,” he said.
Baghel, who looks after Haryana, acknowledged there were several irregularities in the voter lists of the northern state and alleged that the saffron party committed vote theft to retain power in last year’s assembly elections. The Congress won 37 seats out of a total of 90, which was 9 short of a simple majority in Haryana, all by a margin of just 22,000 votes.
