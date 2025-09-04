Congress Slams Delayed GST Reforms, Says Rahul Gandhi Should Get Credit For Flagging Issue

New Delhi: The Congress has slammed the Centre over the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, saying the government did pay heed to Rahul Gandhi’s suggestions but only after losing nine years during which the consumers felt the pinch of high and multiple tax slabs.

Congress insiders pointed out that Gandhi had dubbed the GST as ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ way back in 2016 and had urged the Modi government to simplify the tax slabs to protect the interests of the consumers.

The GST was first proposed by the UPA government headed by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The GST bill was first introduced in 2011 by then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee but it could not be passed as the opposition parties, including the BJP had reservations.

The Modi government, which came in 2014, passed the GST bill in 2017. Then President Pranab Mukherjee launched the GST in the midnight of June 30, 2017 in the Central Hall of the old Parliament House.

Gandhi had started his campaign against GST right from 2016 when the proposals were being discussed and suggested that an 18 percent cap in the indirect tax was needed to protect the interests of the poor.

In 2017, Gandhi said that India did not need the ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ but wanted a true GST. He noted that Congress, along with the people of India, fought for and ensured reduction in items in the 28 percent bracket and promised that the party will fight for one rate, with a cap at 18 percent. The leader claimed that if BJP did not do it, Congress will.

As Congress president in 2017, Gandhi had based his Gujarat election campaign over the issue of 'faulty GST' and the controversial demonetisation undertaken by the Modi government in 2016.

Gandhi ensured that a promise to reform the GST was included in the 2024 Lok Sabha election manifesto of the Congress and noted that the tax structure was destroying the GDP and economy of India. After becoming Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi demanded a simplification of the GST during a debate on July 1, 2024.

According to AICC functionary Abhishek Dutt, the Centre was patting itself on the back over the GST reforms announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 3 but the government should thank Rahul Gandhi for pointing out the faults in the tax system nine years ago. The government should also apologise to the people for delaying the reforms, he added.

“Rahul Gandhi had been suggesting simplification of the GST since 2016 but the government ignored him and continued with a faulty tax system for all these years. They did not think of the common man and small businesses then. The government should thank Rahul Gandhi for his suggestions and apologise to the people for fleecing them all these years with high and multiple tax slabs,” Dutt told ETV Bharat.

The AICC functionary further said the government showcasing the GST reforms was actually a face saver as the Centre had been badly exposed over Gandhi’s vote theft allegations.

“The real reason why the government announced the GST reforms is because the Modi government needed to show something positive to the people after Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar over the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. The government had been exposed following Rahul Gandhi’s vote theft revelations and now fears losing the coming Bihar elections. This forced them to pull out a rabbit from the hat suddenly,” said Dutt.

According to Congress Working Committee member BK Hariprasad, the government suddenly woke up to the idea of next-generation GST reforms but it was ironic that the Centre finally implemented what Gandhi had been saying over the past years.

“The irony is hard to miss. They finally implement what Rahul Gandhi had been advocating from the very beginning. Why does it take them an entire decade to realise the truth? This stubbornness of not listening just because the idea comes from the opposition has cost the country dear. Crores of small businesses were shut, lakhs of jobs were lost, growth was stunted, and the economy bled while the BJP sold us “jumlas”. Reforms delayed are nothing but opportunities denied. India doesn’t need a government that learns late and acts late. It needs one that listens, understands and delivers on time,” Hariprasad told ETV Bharat.

“When the BJP's seats in the Lok Sabha reduced from 303 in 2019 to 240 in 2024, income tax and GST slabs also got reduced. With such benefits coming to the people after losing 63 seats, if the BJP's seats in the Lok Sabha were to reduce by 150, the benefits to the public would increase even more,” AICC functionary BM Sandeep said.

After the recent meeting of the GST Council, finance ministers of eight states including Karnataka and Telangana had welcomed the tax reforms but complained that they were not getting the due share out of the revenue collections.