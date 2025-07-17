Congress Slams Bihar Government's 125 Unit Free Electricity, Calls It Height Of Hypocrisy

Bengaluru: After the Bihar Government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced free electricity supply upto 125 units, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar took a swipe at the BJP saying the whole country was following the Congress model of governance.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the Congress has given lands, sites, pensions and midday meals to people and also the guarantee schemes which the BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised.

"But the same leaders fell head over heels and announced guarantee schemes in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi. Now they are announcing similar schemes in Bihar. It shows Congress' model of governance is a model for other parties also," he said.

Karnataka Industries Minister M B Patil also slammed what he called BJP's double standard on guarantee schemes. "The BJP which ridicules our guarantee schemes day in and day out has now promised 125 units of free electricity in Bihar. This clearly reveals the BJP's duplicity in its attempt to woo voters," he said.

Further he accused BJP leaders of being hypocrites. "They call our schemes a burden on the exchequer but defend them as fair when implemented by their own governments. This double standard is unjustified," he added.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar announced 125 units of free electricity every month for the people of Bihar. The move targeting 1.67 crore families in the state comes in the run-up to the Assembly elections expected to be held in November.

"We have been providing cheap electricity to everybody. We have now decided that all domestic consumers in Bihar will not have to pay for up to 125 units of electricity from August 1, 2025, that is from the bill of July month itself. This will benefit a total of 1.67 crore families in the state,” Nitish posted on X.

Writing further, the Chief Minister asserted that the state government has also decided to take the consent of all the domestic consumers and install solar energy equipment on their rooftops in the next three years or establish solar power plants at nearby public places and provide electricity to them.

"The state government will bear the entire cost of installing solar power equipment for the extremely poor families under the Kutir Jyoti Yojana, and will provide adequate assistance to other families," Nitish added to quell any apprehensions about the expenditure that would be incurred under the free electricity scheme.