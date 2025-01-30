ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress' Sitapur MP Rakesh Rathore Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Exploiting Woman

Rathore was arrested while holding a press conference a day after the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court had rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Congress Sitapur MP Rakesh Rathore Arrested For Sexually Exploiting Woman
Sitapur MP Rakesh Rathore (Facebook)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 30, 2025, 2:35 PM IST

Updated : Jan 30, 2025, 2:59 PM IST

Sitapur: Rakesh Rathore, the Congress MP from Sitapur Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman, PTI reported on Thursday quoting police sources.

Rathore was arrested while he was in the middle of a press conference. On January 17, police registered a case against Rathore following a complaint from a woman, who accused him of sexually exploiting her for the past four years promising to marry her. On January 20, Rathore's counsels, advocates Arvind Masdalan and Dinesh Tripathi, filed a petition seeking anticipatory bail in the MP-MLA court in Sitapur, which the court rejected.

Rathore then moved the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court which also rejected his anticipatory bail plea on Wednesday and disposed of the petition. The order was passed by a single bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan after hearing the anticipatory bail plea filed by Rathore.

The lawyer appearing on behalf of the petitioner informed the court that the plaintiff had filed this case after four years. The petitioner has been falsely implicated in this case, he said.

The lawyer appearing on behalf of the plaintiff told the court that the petitioner is a respected leader of the society. The delay took place on the part of the plaintiff in filing the case out of the petitioner's fear, the lawyer added.

The petitioner's lawyer sought time from the court for the MP's surrender. The court asked the MP to surrender in the sessions court within two weeks and also said his bail plea should be disposed of as soon as possible without any delay.

