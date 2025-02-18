ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong Seeks Probe Into Charges Of US Funding For Raising Voter Turnout In India

New Delhi: Amid controversy over alleged funding by a US agency for raising voter turnout in India, the Congress on Monday said the party was against any foreign intervention in the democratic or electoral process in the country and asked the government to conduct a thorough probe.

Senior Congress leader and party treasurer Ajay Maken said the party condemns any kind of foreign intervention in the electoral process in the country and action should be taken against those involved.

"The Congress party is clear that any kind of foreign intervention in our democratic process or election process is unwarranted and not correct and we oppose it. It needs to be condemned and there should be a probe into it," he told reporters here.

Maken said as per reports, the money that is said to have come in 2012 should be thoroughly probed as BJP leaders were claiming that the ruling party would not have benefitted from such intervention, as the Congress was in power at the time.

"In 2012, if it is stated that money had come in, then the Government of India should conduct a probe and take action against those involved," he said.

In the last few years, a lot of money has come in the country and the government should hold a thorough probe into where that money went and came from, he said.

Former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi had on Sunday rejected a report that a US agency funding was used for raising voter turnout in India when he headed the poll body.