ETV Bharat / bharat

Urban Middle Class 'Shrinking', When Will PM Recognise This Reality: Congress

Congress Secretary Jairam Ramesh raised concerns about the worsening household balance sheets, ongoing economic downturn, and the sluggish recovery of India after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 50 seconds ago

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday flagged major economic challenges that have affected consumption patterns and pointed to a "shrinking" urban middle class, asking when will Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognise this reality.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that in the last few weeks, multiple leading lights from India Inc have flagged the tremendous slowdown in household private consumption, even in the previously red-hot FMCG sector.

"Now, a new report by the well-regarded Marcellus Investment Managers reveals three major economic challenges that have affected consumption patterns," he said.

Flagging the issue of deteriorating household balance sheets, Ramesh said according to the RBI's own data, net household savings as a percentage of GDP are at their lowest level in nearly 50 years. Mounting unsecured loans have pushed net savings into the red, leaving families with less disposable income, he said.

He also pointed to a cyclical economic downturn and said India's post-Covid recovery has sputtered out. Corporate earnings in Q2 FY25 recorded the steepest slump in two decades, apart from crises like the 2008 financial crash, Ramesh said.

Pointing to technological disruptions, Ramesh said routine and repetitive jobs that once formed the backbone of middle-class employment are increasingly being replaced by cost-cutting measures like automation and outsourcing.

"The urban middle class has been disproportionately affected and is 'shrinking.' When will the PM recognise this reality?" the Congress leader said. The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over "increasing" unemployment and price rise.

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday flagged major economic challenges that have affected consumption patterns and pointed to a "shrinking" urban middle class, asking when will Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognise this reality.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that in the last few weeks, multiple leading lights from India Inc have flagged the tremendous slowdown in household private consumption, even in the previously red-hot FMCG sector.

"Now, a new report by the well-regarded Marcellus Investment Managers reveals three major economic challenges that have affected consumption patterns," he said.

Flagging the issue of deteriorating household balance sheets, Ramesh said according to the RBI's own data, net household savings as a percentage of GDP are at their lowest level in nearly 50 years. Mounting unsecured loans have pushed net savings into the red, leaving families with less disposable income, he said.

He also pointed to a cyclical economic downturn and said India's post-Covid recovery has sputtered out. Corporate earnings in Q2 FY25 recorded the steepest slump in two decades, apart from crises like the 2008 financial crash, Ramesh said.

Pointing to technological disruptions, Ramesh said routine and repetitive jobs that once formed the backbone of middle-class employment are increasingly being replaced by cost-cutting measures like automation and outsourcing.

"The urban middle class has been disproportionately affected and is 'shrinking.' When will the PM recognise this reality?" the Congress leader said. The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over "increasing" unemployment and price rise.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODIMARCELLUS INVESTMENT MANAGERSFMCG SECTORJAIRAM RAMESHCONGRESS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.