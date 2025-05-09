ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Files Complaint Against Scribe For Defaming Kharge

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC), the youth wing of the Congress party, on Friday filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against a journalist for allegedly defaming Congress' national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The complaint was filed by the IYC's Legal Cell against journalist Ashok Shrivastava for allegedly airing defamatory and extremely outrageous content targeting the grand old party's chief.

In its complaint addressed to the SHO of the Tughlak Police Station, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the IYC accused Shrivastava of spreading false and malicious information against Kharge.

"Ashok Shrivastava is clearly part of a larger conspiracy to gain political mileage out of the bravery shown by the Indian Armed Forces. Further, Shrivastava has had a pattern of indulging in spreading such false, malicious and provocative content against the opposition parties including the Indian National Congress by targeting certain leaders which is clearly against the rules laid down by the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA)," read the complaint.