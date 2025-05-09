Congress Files Complaint Against Scribe For Defaming Kharge

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC), the youth wing of the Congress party, on Friday filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against a journalist for allegedly defaming Congress' national president Mallikarjun Kharge.
The complaint was filed by the IYC's Legal Cell against journalist Ashok Shrivastava for allegedly airing defamatory and extremely outrageous content targeting the grand old party's chief.
In its complaint addressed to the SHO of the Tughlak Police Station, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the IYC accused Shrivastava of spreading false and malicious information against Kharge.
"Ashok Shrivastava is clearly part of a larger conspiracy to gain political mileage out of the bravery shown by the Indian Armed Forces. Further, Shrivastava has had a pattern of indulging in spreading such false, malicious and provocative content against the opposition parties including the Indian National Congress by targeting certain leaders which is clearly against the rules laid down by the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA)," read the complaint.
The IYC asserted that it becomes imperative to clamp down on such "anti-national elements" in order to maintain peace and harmony in the society in these testing times.
"In view of the above, it is requested that an FIR be lodged against Ashok Shrivastava and other concerned persons in DD News under section 192, 196, 197, 353 and 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023," the IYC said in its complaint.
Meanwhile, IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib said, "This is a deliberate and shameful attempt to defame one of India’s senior-most leaders and malign the Congress party. At a time when the nation should stand united against terrorism, this kind of propaganda only weakens our internal solidarity."
"We demand strict legal action and call on journalists to act with responsibility and integrity. Let us be clear—our issue is not with the entire media but with a select few individuals who misuse their platforms to spread hate and misinformation," he added.
