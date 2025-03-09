Congress, RJD Extend Support For JMM's Opposition To Delimitation

Ranchi: Congress and RJD have extended their support to Jharkhand Janmukti Morcha (JMM) for its decision to oppose the delimitation exercise to be held after 2026.

BJP has accused Congress of adopting a double standard in the delimitation issue, saying that when the delimitation was carried out in 2008, the Congress-led UPA government was in power.

"BJP intends to reduce the seats reserved for tribals and Dalits in the country on the pretext of delimitation so that their political power is reduced. Along with this, the BJP wants to change the Constitution framed by BR Ambedkar. The Constitution mandates a maximum of 550 Lok Sabha seats, but in the current format of delimitation, the number of Lok Sabha seats will increase to 846," Congress media in-charge Rakesh Sinha said.

RJD state vice-president Anita Yadav said the party also opposes delimitation in its current format. "It seems the BJP has prepared the current draft keeping in mind its long-term political benefits. If delimitation is implemented in the current format, then it will reduce the political power of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities," she added.

"JMM is a regional party. It can protest like this on many issues, but if Congress, being a national party, opposes delimitation, then it will have to explain why it got the delimitation done when there was a Congress-led government in Delhi in 2008. Congress will have to answer to the public for its double standard," BJP spokesperson Pradeep Sinha said.

Chief Minister and JMM working president Hemant Soren is scheduled to visit Chennai on March 22 to attend the meeting called by his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin to formulate further strategy on the issue.