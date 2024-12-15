ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Invokes Nehru To Distract Nation's Attention From His Own 'Failures': Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, charging that defamation of Jawaharlal Nehru and minimum democratic governance was his model.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Modi has an "obsession" with Nehru as he invokes him to distract the nation's attention from his own failures and current challenges on which he maintains a complete silence.

The Congress attack on the prime minister came a day after he attacked the party during the debate on the 'Glorious 75 year journey of India's Constitution'.

"It was the famous French philosopher Voltaire who had first said that if God did not exist, it would be necessary to invent Him.For our self-anointed divinity - if Nehru had not existed, it would have been necessary to invent him," Ramesh said.

The Congress leader asked what would the prime minister do without Nehru, for whom he has a pathological obsession?