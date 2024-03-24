Congress Replaces Sunil Sharma with Pratap Singh Khachariyawas in Jaipur Lok Sabha Seat after Uproar

Hyderabad: Congress replaced Sunil Sharma with Pratap Singh Khachariyawas as the party's Lok Sabha nominee in the Jaipur Lok Sabha segment following an uproar over his candidature. It may be recalled that Sunil Sharma was Congress's Lok Sabha candidate from Jaipur.

It may be recalled that Sunil's name was figured in the third list declared by Congress recently. Soon after scores of Congress leaders and workers, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, posted their comments on X on the selection of Sunil Sharma as a nominee for the Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency.

According to reports, Sharma is associated with ‘The Jaipur Dialogues’, which identifies itself as a “platform for the right-wing thinking people”, and was launched in 2016 by the now-retired IAS officer Sanjay Dixit.

Congress workers and supporters urged the party to reconsider its decision to field Sachin Sharma from Jaipur. Congress leader and its Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor also flagged several posts by The Jaipur Dialogues handle targeting him.

Wondering how the man allegedly linked with such a platform ended up on the Congress candidates list, Tharoor posted on X, “He must have undergone some sort of Pauline epiphany on the road to 24 Akbar!”

Meanwhile, Sachin Sharma in a post on X said, "I am in no way related to the Jaipur dialogues YouTube channel or Twitter handle. This is completely fake news and false propaganda being floated to diminish the prospects of the Congress Party."

Netizens shared screenshots of the Jaipur Dialogues Forum company profile that names Sunil Sharma as director. However, the Congress nominee has said in his clarification that he parted ways with the company long ago and rumours are now being spread with an ulterior motive.

