Congress Releases First List with 31 Candidates for Haryana Assembly Polls

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Updated : 13 hours ago

Former Haryana CM Bhupendra Singh Hooda will contest from Garhi Sampla Kiloi in the Haryana Assembly elections. Congress has released its first list for Haryana assembly polls with 31 candidates, who include wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

Delhi/Chandigarh: Congress released first list with 31 candidates for Haryana assembly polls. Vinesh Phogat has been given a ticket for the assembly elections to contest from Julana. Former Haryana CM Bhupendra Singh Hooda will contest from Garhi Sampla Kiloi; BB Batra is fielded from Rohtak and Udaybhan will contest from Hodal.

Fight over CM face in Haryana Congress: There is an internal fight going on in Haryana Congress over the CM face in this election. Former CM Hooda is the main contender. Similarly, Sirsa MP Kumari Selja has also issued a statement asking why she cannot become the CM. She also wants to serve the people of the state. She had put forward her point of making a CM from Scheduled Caste. At the same time, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala has also pinned his hopes on the post of Chief Minister.

Voting on October 5: There are a total of 90 assembly seats in Haryana. According to the schedule of the Election Commission, voting is to be held in Haryana on October 5. The results will be announced on October 8. BJP has taken a lead over Congress in the matter of releasing the list. BJP has already announced the names of 67 candidates for the Haryana assembly elections.

But, after the release of tickets, there has been a huge rebellion in Haryana BJP. Many BJP leaders, including Minister Ranjit Chautala, resigned from BJP, upset at not getting tickets, while many other leaders have given an ultimatum to the party to change the candidates. In that backdrop, it has to be seen whether Congress will also face similar problems after the announcement of tickets as factionalism has been seen as an endless problem for Haryana Congress.

The Central Election Committee of Congress has held three meetings for the selection of candidates in Haryana. The first meeting was held on September 2, in which the allocation of seats was discussed. According to sources, the names of 34 candidates were finalised in the first meeting, while 15 names were returned to the Screening Committee. The meeting was held again on September 3, in which 32 seats were finalised. After this, Congress held a meeting today for the third time in connection with the seats.

90 seats, 2,556 applications: Congress had sought applications from the contenders for 90 seats in Haryana. For this, 2,556 leaders had applied in the hope of getting a ticket. More than 30 leaders had applied for many seats. In such a situation, selecting the right candidate became a big problem for the Congress.

