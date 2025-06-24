Congress Rejects Infighting Behind Ludhiana West By-Poll Loss; Blames AAP For Misusing Official Machinery

New Delhi: The Congress blamed the misuse of official machinery by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the grand old party’s defeat in the Ludhiana West assembly by-poll and rejected allegations that infighting in the Punjab unit led to the loss.

The by-poll had become a prestige issue for AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who spent huge energies and resources to win the contest. The Congress, whose state unit chief Amarinder Raja Warring is also the Ludhiana Lok Sabha MP, too had pooled all its resources to win the by-election.

For that reason, local leader and state working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu was named the Congress candidate for the by-poll to take on AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora. Arora won the by-election.

According to party insiders, though the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel had directed all the senior state leaders to ensure the victory of the party candidate, differences between the camps of Ashu, Amarinder Warring and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi dented the party's prospects.

AICC secretary in charge of Punjab Ravindra Dalwai rejected the charge of infighting in the state unit and alleged the ruling AAP used money and muscle power to win the election.

"There was no infighting in the state unit. We fought the by-poll together. It was the AAP which used the police to threaten our workers and used the official machinery to win the election," Dalwai told ETV Bharat.

"The AAP wants to send Kejriwal to Rajya Sabha. Hence, they made their Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora the party candidate in the by-poll. Kejriwal told the voters if they support Arora, he would be made a minister soon," he said.

However, party insiders said there were concerns over infighting in the state unit, which led to the cancellation of Amarinder Warring’s presser in Delhi on June 24, a day after the result. They further said that differences between Warring and some state leaders had cropped up when AICC in charge Baghel had toured the state earlier.

There were even suggestions that the Punjab state unit chief should own moral responsibility for the by-poll defeat and resign on the lines of Gujarat state unit chief Shakti Sinh Gohil, who quit on June 23 after the party lost the Kadi and Visavadar by-elections to BJP and AAP respectively.

There were also concerns that the BJP nominee in Ludhiana West Jiwan Gupta had polled 20,000 votes pushing the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) nominee PS Ghuman to the fourth position with 8000 votes, and that the two former allies could come back together in the state.

"The saffron party has had a support base in the Ludhiana West seat from where its candidates have won earlier also. Besides, their communal politics also helped the saffron party in the by-poll. The AAP may also have helped them indirectly to dent the Congress. We fought the by-election with our full might but lost to influence peddling by the ruling party. Days before the polling, our candidate Ashu was threatened. We lodged several complaints with the poll panel, but nothing happened. I don't think the saffron party and the (Shiromani) Akali Dal would come back in the state after this result," senior Punjab Congress leader Kuljit Nagra told ETV Bharat.

As expected, AAP sources credited the by-poll win to the policies of the Punjab government and Kejriwal’s leadership but ruled out the chance of the saffron party and the Akalis coming together because of the result.