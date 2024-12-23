Congress Reiterates Demand For Amit Shah's Resignation; To Hold Ambedkar Samman Yatra On Tuesday

Jammu: The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) on Monday renewed its demand for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah following his controversial remarks about Dr BR Ambedkar. PCC chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma, addressing a press conference, accused Shah of insulting the father of the Constitution without any remorse.

"Instead of honouring the great personality, who gave us the Constitution, Shah used derogatory remarks against Ambedkar, hurting the sentiments of the people. We demand an unconditional apology, and if he fails to do so, Prime Minister Modi should sack him," Sharma stated.

The Congress party will hold an Ambedkar Samman Yatra in Jammu on Tuesday, beginning at Ambedkar Square in Gandhinagar, to intensify the call for Shah’s resignation.

PCC working president Raman Bhalla also condemned Shah’s remarks, asserting that the entire nation was hurt, yet the Prime Minister kept mum. "Amit Shah’s words have exposed the true intentions of the BJP. He should resign immediately," Bhalla added.

The controversy stems from Shah’s statement in the Rajya Sabha on December 17, where he claimed, "Congress has made it a fashion to take the name of Ambedkar. Had they taken the name of God instead of Ambedkar, they would have attained heaven for seven lives." Since then, the Congress has launched nationwide protests demanding Shah’s apology and resignation.