Have We Abandoned The Simla Agreement, Asks Senior Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: The Congress has asked the Narendra Modi-led government a series of questions after India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire and US offered mediation on Kashmir.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh said Congress considers that the mention of a "neutral site" by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for dialogue between India and Pakistan raises many questions.

"Have we abandoned the Simla Agreement? Have we opened the doors to third-party mediation? The Indian National Congress would like to ask if diplomatic channels between India and Pakistan are being reopened? What commitments have we sought and got?," the parliamentarian questioned.

He added, "The Indian National Congress draws attention to remarks made by two of our former Army Chiefs last evening. These remarks demand answers from the Prime Minister himself. "

Ramesh reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi call an all-party meeting to discuss the current situation in the wake of the India-Pakistan ceasefire. The grand old party has also called for a special session of the Parliament for an in-depth discussion related to the developments in the past few days.

Ramesh said, "The Indian National Congress reiterates its demand for an all-party meeting chaired by the Prime Minister and for a special session of Parliament for a full discussion on Pahalgam, 'Operation Sindoor', and the ceasefire announcements made from Washington DC first and then subsequently by the Governments of India and Pakistan."

Referring to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Ramesh wrote on X, "The Indian National Congress believes it is but natural for the country to recall Indira Gandhi for her extraordinarily courageous and resolute leadership in 1971."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday announced that India and Pakistan worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. "India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he wrote on X.

US President Donald Trump said, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire." "Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter," he said on X.

