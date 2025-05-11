ETV Bharat / bharat

Have We Abandoned The Simla Agreement, Asks Senior Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh

Congress reiterated that PM Modi call an all-party meeting to discuss the current situation in the wake of India-Pakistan ceasefire.

Congress Reiterates Demand For All-Party Meet In Wake Of India-Pak Ceasefire
Representational Image (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 11, 2025 at 1:29 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Congress has asked the Narendra Modi-led government a series of questions after India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire and US offered mediation on Kashmir.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh said Congress considers that the mention of a "neutral site" by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for dialogue between India and Pakistan raises many questions.

"Have we abandoned the Simla Agreement? Have we opened the doors to third-party mediation? The Indian National Congress would like to ask if diplomatic channels between India and Pakistan are being reopened? What commitments have we sought and got?," the parliamentarian questioned.

He added, "The Indian National Congress draws attention to remarks made by two of our former Army Chiefs last evening. These remarks demand answers from the Prime Minister himself. "

Ramesh reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi call an all-party meeting to discuss the current situation in the wake of the India-Pakistan ceasefire. The grand old party has also called for a special session of the Parliament for an in-depth discussion related to the developments in the past few days.

Ramesh said, "The Indian National Congress reiterates its demand for an all-party meeting chaired by the Prime Minister and for a special session of Parliament for a full discussion on Pahalgam, 'Operation Sindoor', and the ceasefire announcements made from Washington DC first and then subsequently by the Governments of India and Pakistan."

Referring to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Ramesh wrote on X, "The Indian National Congress believes it is but natural for the country to recall Indira Gandhi for her extraordinarily courageous and resolute leadership in 1971."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday announced that India and Pakistan worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. "India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he wrote on X.

US President Donald Trump said, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire." "Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter," he said on X.

Read More

  1. Pak PM Sharif Bats For 'Path Of Peaceful Negotiations' To Address India-Pak Issues
  2. Pak Defence Minister Says Major Issues With India Can Be Discussed In Any Future Dialogue

New Delhi: The Congress has asked the Narendra Modi-led government a series of questions after India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire and US offered mediation on Kashmir.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh said Congress considers that the mention of a "neutral site" by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for dialogue between India and Pakistan raises many questions.

"Have we abandoned the Simla Agreement? Have we opened the doors to third-party mediation? The Indian National Congress would like to ask if diplomatic channels between India and Pakistan are being reopened? What commitments have we sought and got?," the parliamentarian questioned.

He added, "The Indian National Congress draws attention to remarks made by two of our former Army Chiefs last evening. These remarks demand answers from the Prime Minister himself. "

Ramesh reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi call an all-party meeting to discuss the current situation in the wake of the India-Pakistan ceasefire. The grand old party has also called for a special session of the Parliament for an in-depth discussion related to the developments in the past few days.

Ramesh said, "The Indian National Congress reiterates its demand for an all-party meeting chaired by the Prime Minister and for a special session of Parliament for a full discussion on Pahalgam, 'Operation Sindoor', and the ceasefire announcements made from Washington DC first and then subsequently by the Governments of India and Pakistan."

Referring to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Ramesh wrote on X, "The Indian National Congress believes it is but natural for the country to recall Indira Gandhi for her extraordinarily courageous and resolute leadership in 1971."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday announced that India and Pakistan worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. "India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he wrote on X.

US President Donald Trump said, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire." "Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter," he said on X.

Read More

  1. Pak PM Sharif Bats For 'Path Of Peaceful Negotiations' To Address India-Pak Issues
  2. Pak Defence Minister Says Major Issues With India Can Be Discussed In Any Future Dialogue

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA PAKISTANCEASEFIREALL PARTY MEETOPERATION SINDOORCONGRESS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Operation Sindoor: ‘A Seminal Moment In Indian Statecraft’, Says Raj Shukla

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Even In Death, Their Umbilical Bond Endured: Poonch Twins Zoya And Zain Killed In Pakistani Shelling, Father Battles For Life

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.