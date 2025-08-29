Congress Rallies Behind Rahul Gandhi As Yatra Faces Row Over Abusive Language, Clash At Party Office

By Dev Raj

Patna: As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ moved from the West Champaran to Gopalganj district on Friday, his party colleagues closed ranks around him on the issue of the alleged use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also opened a new front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly attacking the state Congress headquarters.

Reacting to the situation, Rahul posted on X, “Untruth and violence cannot prevail on truth and non-violence. Beat us and break as much as you want; we will keep protecting the truth and the Constitution.”

Rahul’s yatra resumed on its 13th day from Hariwatika Gandhi Chowk at Bettiah in the West Champaran, with thousands of supporters of Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Left parties converging along its route. It took the road to Gopalganj, taking the morning and lunch breaks at different places in the district.

Rajasthan legislator and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot joined it in Gopalganj amid loud cheering by the crowd, and later interacted with media persons at the district headquarters. “Blaming the Congress is completely wrong. I believe there is no place for indecent language in decent politics. I criticise and condemn the person who has done so. Act against him, but don’t blame the Congress or the alliance and turn the entire issue. It is wrong,” Sachin said.

Rahul Gandhi during Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. (ETV Bharat)

The former Congress Union minister was referring to an incident in which abusive words were allegedly used against Modi at a place in Darbhanga town on Wednesday after the yatra had passed from there. A person identified as Rizvi, alias Raja, was arrested in this connection.

Senior BJP leaders, including party president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, and several others, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and other leaders of his Janata Dal United (JDU) condemned the incident.

The BJP took a short protest march against the incident up to the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) headquarters at Sadaquat Ashram in Patna on Friday. Several of its workers and leaders, including state minister Nitin Nabin, Sanjay Saraogi, MLA Sanjiv Chaurasia, and others, participated in it. Many of them entered the premises and clashed with their Congress counterparts present there. The police had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

“What do you want to do or prove by taking recourse to violence and attacking the Bihar Congress headquarters at Sadaquat Ashram in Patna? What message do you want to give during the polls? Do you want to make us afraid? The yatra will continue strongly, and all the people who believe in truth and Mahatma Gandhi will keep agitating,” Sachin, who is an MLA from the Tonk constituency in Rajasthan, said.

Congress Rallies Behind Rahul Gandhi As Yatra Faces Row Over Abusive Language, Clash At Party Office (ETV Bharat)

Speaking further, he asserted that the yatra was against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in which all the partners of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) were together, but has developed into a movement for change in the forthcoming Bihar Assembly polls.

“There will be a change here in the name of development, employment, investment, and good governance. I have complete faith that our alliance will win a clear majority in the coming Assembly elections and bring a change,” Sachin said.

Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee (AICC) media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera condemned the attack on Sadaquat Ashram, which was established by Maulana Mazharul Haque and inaugurated by Mahatma Gandhi in 1921, and asserted that the BJP members were involved in hurling abuses at Modi.

“We want to know who instigated it. We will not disrupt our own yatra. This is their tool kit to send their own people, get their own leaders abused, amplify it on social media, turn it into a political issue, and then attack our workers at state party headquarters,” Khera said at Gopalganj.

Lok Sabha member and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal wrote a long post on social media platform X and asserted that the BJP was baffled by the soaring popularity of the Voter Adhikar Yatra and the groundswell of sentiments against them, hence “unleashed its hooligans to intimidate and scare us”.

Rahul Gandhi and Tehasjaduring Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. (ETV Bharat)

“Attacking a party office is the worst form of political hooliganism and can never be pardoned. Such violence has no place in a democracy, and the BJP’s vandalism on this scale exposes its true character. This must be condemned and protested against by all those who believe in democracy, and we call upon every citizen to rise in united protest against the brazen act,” added Venugopal and appealed to the Bihar Police to take strict and exemplary action in the matter.

Member of Parliament and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh targeted Amit Shah on X. “The Union home minister is a 2-in-1 WMD – a weapon of mischievous distraction and also a weapon of malicious defamation. Rattled, disturbed, and unnerved by the extraordinary response of the people of Bihar to the INC’s (Indian National Congress’) Voter Adhikar Yatra, he is spreading lies about Rahul Gandhi and other leaders,” he said.

The yatra, while crossing Gopalganj district, went to the Hathua Assembly constituency and then proceeded to Marchiya Devi Chowk, where Rahul, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and others paid floral tributes to her. She was the mother of RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

Progressing further, the yatra crossed the Siwan district and proceeded to halt at Aamdadhi Karanpura at Ekma in Saran district.