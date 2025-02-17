After AICC Reshuffle, Rahul, Kharge To Review Organizational Revamp Feb 19

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will review the strategy to revamp the organization along with all state in-charges and general secretaries on Feb 19 with special focus on the poll bound states.

The strategy session comes days after Kharge named a slew of in-charges across several states and is likely to be held in the new national headquarters Indira Bhawan to send a message.

Bihar will go to polls later this year while Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal will have assembly elections in 2026. The NDA rules in Bihar, the LDF in Kerala and TMC in West Bengal. Out of the three states, the Congress organization in Bihar and West Bengal is not strong. The Congress is strong in Kerala but needs a good campaign to defeat the LDF. The grand old party is an ally of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu but is not part of the state government.

“Tamil Nadu is essentially a Congress ideology state. There is opportunity to grow there. I will soon visit the state and discuss organization along with the state leadership,” AICC in charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.

Kharge had earlier said the entire 2025 will be devoted to rebuilding the organization which had been neglected over the past decades and induction of younger faces into the AICC would be made. The recent reshuffle reflected that decision as Kharge named senior leader Krishna Allavaru, who had been in charge of the Youth Congress, in charge of Bihar.

According to insiders, Allavaru will visit Patna on Feb 20 and will review the state unit’s election preparedness along with the senior leaders and frontal organizations. Allavaru was recently involved with Bihar politics as the Youth Congress led by Uday Bhanu Chib launched strong protests across the state to take up the issue of grave irregularities in the recruitment exam.

“We hope the organization will get a boost in the coming days. We need to launch more public agitations ahead of the elections,” senior state leader Kaukab Qadri told ETV Bharat.

Kharge had earlier disbanded the entire Himachal Pradesh unit and is in the process of revamping the organization in Congress ruled state. The state units were disbanded in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha as well. Over the past few days Kharge named senior leader Bhakta Charan Das as state unit chief of Odisha and former MLA Ajay Kumar Lallu as new AICC in charge of the state. Das will now conduct a yatra across the state from Feb 18 to revive the party.

“The workers are the strength of our organization. Even if we are in power there, there must be a smooth relationship between the party and the state government. The entire state unit in Himachal will be recast soon,” AICC in charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajani Patil told ETV Bharat.

Kharge also named former MP Meenakshi Natarajan as the new AICC in charge of Congress ruled Telangana where B Mahesh Kumar Goud was named state unit president a few months ago.