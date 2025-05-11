ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Questions US-Mediated India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Demands Clarification From Government

Congress questioned the India-Pakistan ceasefire reportedly mediated by US President Donald Trump and urged the government to explain in a special Parliament session.

Etv Bharat
Congress National General Secretary and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 11, 2025 at 5:03 PM IST

3 Min Read

Delhi: The Congress Party has raised serious concerns over the recent ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan, reportedly mediated by US President Donald Trump. Calling it a first in 75 years, Congress leaders questioned how a third country could intervene in what they described as an internal matter and demanded that the government clarify its position by convening a special session of Parliament.

Congress National General Secretary and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, addressed a press conference in Delhi on Sunday, expressing surprise at the development. "This is the first time in 75 years that a third party has interfered in our internal matters. It has never happened before that another country has intervened like this," Pilot said.

Referring to the Indian Army's strong response to Pakistan’s provocations, Pilot criticised the fact that a ceasefire was announced by the US President on social media and subsequently accepted by both India and Pakistan. “This situation is beyond understanding. Not only America, no country has the right to interfere in our internal matters,” he stated.

Call for All-Party Meeting and Prime Minister’s Presence

Pilot urged the Central Government to convene an all-party meeting to brief the nation and political representatives about the events of the past 24 hours. He emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be present at the meeting. “All 140 crore people of the country and all political parties, including Congress, stood united with the government, setting aside ideological differences. The Prime Minister must now clarify the government's stance,” he said.

Concerns Over Internationalisation of PoK Issue

Referring to the 1994 parliamentary resolution that declared Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as an integral part of India, Pilot said the current scenario should be used to reassert India’s claim. “Now, again, there is a chance to implement that resolution and bring PoK back. But America and some other countries are trying to internationalise the issue, which is unacceptable. PoK is an internal matter of India,” he asserted.

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Despite Announcement

Pilot also pointed out that even after the ceasefire announcement, firing from Pakistan continued through the night. “The Prime Minister should tell the country how much he agrees with this ceasefire. Can Pakistan be trusted not to repeat such actions? What is the guarantee?” he asked.

Recalling Strong Leadership of the Past

Drawing historical parallels, Pilot invoked the decisive actions taken by former Prime Ministers during past conflicts. “Even in the 1971 war, America threatened to send its Seventh Fleet to the Bay of Bengal, but Indira Gandhi stood firm, saying India is not afraid of anyone. She kept national interest paramount, and the same is needed today,” he said.

He also referred to the time when the Indian Parliament was attacked and Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. “Sonia Gandhi, the then Leader of the Opposition, said in Parliament that the Congress and the entire opposition stood with the government. That is the kind of unity and leadership we need now,” he added.

Concluding his remarks, Pilot praised the Indian Army for its bravery and successful operations against terrorist bases in Pakistan. “The Indian Army has once again demonstrated its strength and commitment to national security,” he said.

Read more: 'Your Legacy Greatly Enhanced By Brave Actions,' Trump Praises India-Pak Ceasefire, Offers Mediation On Kashmir

Delhi: The Congress Party has raised serious concerns over the recent ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan, reportedly mediated by US President Donald Trump. Calling it a first in 75 years, Congress leaders questioned how a third country could intervene in what they described as an internal matter and demanded that the government clarify its position by convening a special session of Parliament.

Congress National General Secretary and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, addressed a press conference in Delhi on Sunday, expressing surprise at the development. "This is the first time in 75 years that a third party has interfered in our internal matters. It has never happened before that another country has intervened like this," Pilot said.

Referring to the Indian Army's strong response to Pakistan’s provocations, Pilot criticised the fact that a ceasefire was announced by the US President on social media and subsequently accepted by both India and Pakistan. “This situation is beyond understanding. Not only America, no country has the right to interfere in our internal matters,” he stated.

Call for All-Party Meeting and Prime Minister’s Presence

Pilot urged the Central Government to convene an all-party meeting to brief the nation and political representatives about the events of the past 24 hours. He emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be present at the meeting. “All 140 crore people of the country and all political parties, including Congress, stood united with the government, setting aside ideological differences. The Prime Minister must now clarify the government's stance,” he said.

Concerns Over Internationalisation of PoK Issue

Referring to the 1994 parliamentary resolution that declared Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as an integral part of India, Pilot said the current scenario should be used to reassert India’s claim. “Now, again, there is a chance to implement that resolution and bring PoK back. But America and some other countries are trying to internationalise the issue, which is unacceptable. PoK is an internal matter of India,” he asserted.

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Despite Announcement

Pilot also pointed out that even after the ceasefire announcement, firing from Pakistan continued through the night. “The Prime Minister should tell the country how much he agrees with this ceasefire. Can Pakistan be trusted not to repeat such actions? What is the guarantee?” he asked.

Recalling Strong Leadership of the Past

Drawing historical parallels, Pilot invoked the decisive actions taken by former Prime Ministers during past conflicts. “Even in the 1971 war, America threatened to send its Seventh Fleet to the Bay of Bengal, but Indira Gandhi stood firm, saying India is not afraid of anyone. She kept national interest paramount, and the same is needed today,” he said.

He also referred to the time when the Indian Parliament was attacked and Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. “Sonia Gandhi, the then Leader of the Opposition, said in Parliament that the Congress and the entire opposition stood with the government. That is the kind of unity and leadership we need now,” he added.

Concluding his remarks, Pilot praised the Indian Army for its bravery and successful operations against terrorist bases in Pakistan. “The Indian Army has once again demonstrated its strength and commitment to national security,” he said.

Read more: 'Your Legacy Greatly Enhanced By Brave Actions,' Trump Praises India-Pak Ceasefire, Offers Mediation On Kashmir

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CEASEFIRE BETWEEN INDIA AND PAKUS PRESIDENT ANNOUNCING CEASEFIREINDIA PAKISTAN CONFLICTCONGRESS QUESTIONS CEASEFIRESACHIN PILOT DEMANDS CLARIFICATION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Operation Sindoor: ‘A Seminal Moment In Indian Statecraft’, Says Raj Shukla

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Even In Death, Their Umbilical Bond Endured: Poonch Twins Zoya And Zain Killed In Pakistani Shelling, Father Battles For Life

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.