Congress Questions US-Mediated India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Demands Clarification From Government

Delhi: The Congress Party has raised serious concerns over the recent ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan, reportedly mediated by US President Donald Trump. Calling it a first in 75 years, Congress leaders questioned how a third country could intervene in what they described as an internal matter and demanded that the government clarify its position by convening a special session of Parliament.

Congress National General Secretary and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, addressed a press conference in Delhi on Sunday, expressing surprise at the development. "This is the first time in 75 years that a third party has interfered in our internal matters. It has never happened before that another country has intervened like this," Pilot said.

Referring to the Indian Army's strong response to Pakistan’s provocations, Pilot criticised the fact that a ceasefire was announced by the US President on social media and subsequently accepted by both India and Pakistan. “This situation is beyond understanding. Not only America, no country has the right to interfere in our internal matters,” he stated.

Call for All-Party Meeting and Prime Minister’s Presence

Pilot urged the Central Government to convene an all-party meeting to brief the nation and political representatives about the events of the past 24 hours. He emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be present at the meeting. “All 140 crore people of the country and all political parties, including Congress, stood united with the government, setting aside ideological differences. The Prime Minister must now clarify the government's stance,” he said.

Concerns Over Internationalisation of PoK Issue

Referring to the 1994 parliamentary resolution that declared Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as an integral part of India, Pilot said the current scenario should be used to reassert India’s claim. “Now, again, there is a chance to implement that resolution and bring PoK back. But America and some other countries are trying to internationalise the issue, which is unacceptable. PoK is an internal matter of India,” he asserted.

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Despite Announcement

Pilot also pointed out that even after the ceasefire announcement, firing from Pakistan continued through the night. “The Prime Minister should tell the country how much he agrees with this ceasefire. Can Pakistan be trusted not to repeat such actions? What is the guarantee?” he asked.

Recalling Strong Leadership of the Past

Drawing historical parallels, Pilot invoked the decisive actions taken by former Prime Ministers during past conflicts. “Even in the 1971 war, America threatened to send its Seventh Fleet to the Bay of Bengal, but Indira Gandhi stood firm, saying India is not afraid of anyone. She kept national interest paramount, and the same is needed today,” he said.

He also referred to the time when the Indian Parliament was attacked and Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. “Sonia Gandhi, the then Leader of the Opposition, said in Parliament that the Congress and the entire opposition stood with the government. That is the kind of unity and leadership we need now,” he added.

Concluding his remarks, Pilot praised the Indian Army for its bravery and successful operations against terrorist bases in Pakistan. “The Indian Army has once again demonstrated its strength and commitment to national security,” he said.

