Congress Pulls Out Of Rajya Sabha Race In Jammu Kashmir After NC Denies 'Safe Seat'
Congress's central leadership had demanded one safe seat from the National Conference, but it offered the party not so safe seat.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 7:59 PM IST
Srinagar: The political contest for the Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir is intensifying as candidates from the National Conference (NC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepare to file their nominations on Monday. On the other hand, Congress opted out of the contest after being denied a safe seat by its alliance partner, NC.
Chief Spokesperson of NC and legislator Tanvir Sadiq said that his party has fielded three candidates, Sajad Kitchloo, Choudhary Ramzan, and Shammi Oberoi, for the first two notifications issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The trio will file their nomination papers before the presiding officer at the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Srinagar on Monday. “We have announced our candidates for three seats and have kept the fourth seat for the Congress to contest. Talks for a strategic alliance on that seat are ongoing,” Sadiq said.
The Congress, however, was seeking a “safer” seat and had held discussions with the NC leadership in New Delhi. Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra chaired a meeting with over a dozen party leaders in Srinagar on Sunday to deliberate on the party’s position. Later in the press conference, Karra said the National Conference had offered us a fourth seat, and it was decided that the party would not contest.
“Our central leadership had demanded one safe seat (first or second) from the National Conference, but it offered us a fourth seat to contest, which is not as safe as first and second. So, we unanimously decided we will not contest the fourth seat; we will leave it to our alliance partners to decide about it,” he said.
Karra said he and the Congress general secretary had sent letters to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also NC vice president and party president Farooq Abdullah, about the Rajya Sabha seat, but “there was no reply from them.”
Asked whether the refusal by the NC to give a safe seat to Congress would have any impact on the alliance with the government, he said there was no intention of breaking the alliance. “Some members of the party showed resentment about governance, administration and coordination. We will send the opinion and inputs of the members to the central leadership for their guidance,” he said.
He said that the party leaders will take NC about the by-polls in the Budgam and Nagrota assembly constituencies and also send those deliberations' details to the central leadership.
According to vote arithmetic, while the NC-Congress alliance has a comfortable majority to secure the first three seats, the fourth seat is set to witness a contest. The BJP, with its 28 MLAs, holds an edge over the alliance’s projected 24 votes for the fourth seat.
The BJP on Sunday announced its three Rajya Sabha candidates. Ali Muhammad Mir, Rakesh Mahajan, and the party's J&K unit president, Sat Pal Sharma. Mir is contesting under the first notification, Mahajan under the second, and Sharma for the third, for which the party has an edge. “We will file our nominations tomorrow and then hold a meeting with our legislators to prepare for the voting,” Sharma said.
The ECI issued three separate notifications on October 6 for filling the four vacant Rajya Sabha seats, which have remained vacant since February 2021. The last date for filing nominations is October 13, with scrutiny scheduled for October 14 and the withdrawal deadline on October 16. Voting by legislators will take place on October 24.
The 90-member J&K Legislative Assembly has 88 sitting members. One seat fell vacant after BJP legislator Davender Singh Rana passed away in November last year, and another after NC Vice President Omar Abdullah resigned from the Budgam seat to retain Ganderbal. Omar had won both Budgam and Ganderbal, the Abdullah family bastion.
The NC commands the support of 41 MLAs and has backing from six Congress MLAs, five Independents, and CPI(M) leader Yousuf Tarigami, totalling 53 votes. The BJP has 28 MLAs. The rest are spread among smaller parties, including PDP (3), Peoples Conference (1), Aam Aadmi Party (1), and one independent MLA, Sheikh Khursheed, aligned with the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) of Engineer Rashid.
