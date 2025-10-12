ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Pulls Out Of Rajya Sabha Race In Jammu Kashmir After NC Denies 'Safe Seat'

Srinagar: The political contest for the Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir is intensifying as candidates from the National Conference (NC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepare to file their nominations on Monday. On the other hand, Congress opted out of the contest after being denied a safe seat by its alliance partner, NC.

Chief Spokesperson of NC and legislator Tanvir Sadiq said that his party has fielded three candidates, Sajad Kitchloo, Choudhary Ramzan, and Shammi Oberoi, for the first two notifications issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The trio will file their nomination papers before the presiding officer at the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Srinagar on Monday. “We have announced our candidates for three seats and have kept the fourth seat for the Congress to contest. Talks for a strategic alliance on that seat are ongoing,” Sadiq said.

The Congress, however, was seeking a “safer” seat and had held discussions with the NC leadership in New Delhi. Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra chaired a meeting with over a dozen party leaders in Srinagar on Sunday to deliberate on the party’s position. Later in the press conference, Karra said the National Conference had offered us a fourth seat, and it was decided that the party would not contest.

“Our central leadership had demanded one safe seat (first or second) from the National Conference, but it offered us a fourth seat to contest, which is not as safe as first and second. So, we unanimously decided we will not contest the fourth seat; we will leave it to our alliance partners to decide about it,” he said.

Karra said he and the Congress general secretary had sent letters to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also NC vice president and party president Farooq Abdullah, about the Rajya Sabha seat, but “there was no reply from them.”

Asked whether the refusal by the NC to give a safe seat to Congress would have any impact on the alliance with the government, he said there was no intention of breaking the alliance. “Some members of the party showed resentment about governance, administration and coordination. We will send the opinion and inputs of the members to the central leadership for their guidance,” he said.