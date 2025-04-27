ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong Extended Support To Centre In Action Against Perpetrators Of Terror Attack: Kharge

Congress president Kharge expressed reservations about PM Modi skipping Thursday's all-party meeting that was convened to discuss the terror attack while speaking to reporters.

A file photo of Mallikarjun Kharge
A file photo of Mallikarjun Kharge (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 27, 2025 at 4:34 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bengaluru: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said his party has extended full support to the central government in its actions against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack and that they will have to properly utilise it, take everyone into confidence, and move ahead.

The country is important and everyone will have to fight together to protect it and work for its welfare, he said, as he also expressed reservations about Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipping Thursday's all-party meeting that was convened to discuss the terror attack. The terror attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 has left at least 26 people dead, including two from Karnataka.

"I have already said that he (PM) should have come (for the all-party meeting). Him not coming is not right...the country is important, religion, language come later. So all of us should fight together for the country. I have said it several times that we extend support to the government," Kharge said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "We will extend support. Properly utilise it. If they (Centre) take everyone into confidence, further steps will be easy. But going on criticising each other will not go well."

"Some people have already started it, it is not right. We have spoken about what was discussed in the meeting. Some people are speaking giving different meanings to it, which is not right...everything discussed at the meeting cannot be revealed in the interest of the country. I may be there or may go, similar is the case with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, but the country will remain. So all of us should strive together for its welfare," he added.

Bengaluru: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said his party has extended full support to the central government in its actions against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack and that they will have to properly utilise it, take everyone into confidence, and move ahead.

The country is important and everyone will have to fight together to protect it and work for its welfare, he said, as he also expressed reservations about Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipping Thursday's all-party meeting that was convened to discuss the terror attack. The terror attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 has left at least 26 people dead, including two from Karnataka.

"I have already said that he (PM) should have come (for the all-party meeting). Him not coming is not right...the country is important, religion, language come later. So all of us should fight together for the country. I have said it several times that we extend support to the government," Kharge said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "We will extend support. Properly utilise it. If they (Centre) take everyone into confidence, further steps will be easy. But going on criticising each other will not go well."

"Some people have already started it, it is not right. We have spoken about what was discussed in the meeting. Some people are speaking giving different meanings to it, which is not right...everything discussed at the meeting cannot be revealed in the interest of the country. I may be there or may go, similar is the case with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, but the country will remain. So all of us should strive together for its welfare," he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACKCONGRESSKHARGE ON PAHALGAM ATTACKCONGRESS PRESIDENT KHARGE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.