Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised In Bengaluru
Published : October 1, 2025 at 9:39 AM IST
Bengaluru: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was hospitalised in a Bengaluru hospital late on Tuesday evening following complaints of fatigue and breathing issues after participating in a hectic election campaign for the Bihar polls, party sources said on Wednesday.
Kharge, 83, was admitted to MS Ramaiah Hospital, and doctors are closely monitoring his health. Hospital sources said Kharge had gone for a general health check-up on Tuesday night after developing a fever and complaining of leg pain.
He underwent routine medical tests, including an ECG, and was advised to get admitted. He will remain in the hospital on Wednesday. However, doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable and that he is being treated in the general ward. Senior doctors are monitoring his health.
Earlier on Tuesday, Kharge spoke to media persons expressing concern over people affected by floods in Kalyana-Karnataka region, including his home district, Kalaburagi. He had also said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking compensation for flood victims.
Mallikarjun Kharge is actively taking part in the Bihar election campaign. He has been attacking the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He recently accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to win the Bihar Assembly elections through “vote theft” and urged people to remain vigilant to protect their voting rights.
