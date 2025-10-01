ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was hospitalised in a Bengaluru hospital late on Tuesday evening following complaints of fatigue and breathing issues after participating in a hectic election campaign for the Bihar polls, party sources said on Wednesday.

Kharge, 83, was admitted to MS Ramaiah Hospital, and doctors are closely monitoring his health. Hospital sources said Kharge had gone for a general health check-up on Tuesday night after developing a fever and complaining of leg pain.

He underwent routine medical tests, including an ECG, and was advised to get admitted. He will remain in the hospital on Wednesday. However, doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable and that he is being treated in the general ward. Senior doctors are monitoring his health.