Kharge, Rahul Arrive In Assam On Day-Long Visit

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi during the party’s 'Samarpane Sankalpa Rally' in Vijayanagara, Karnataka, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. ( IANS )

Guwahati: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday morning on a day-long visit.

This is the first visit of the party's top leaders since Gaurav Gogoi took over as the state president, ahead of next year's assembly election. Kharge and Gandhi were received at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport by the party's state leadership, who greeted them with traditional Assamese scarf 'gamosas'.

Gandhi also stopped to greet the Bodo dancers, performing at the airport to welcome them. The two leaders proceeded to a hotel near the airport for the first engagements of the day. Kharge and Gandhi will hold discussions with the political affairs committee of the state Congress at the hotel. They will also interact with state Congress office-bearers, MPs and MLAs at the same venue.