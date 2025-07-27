Congress Prepares For Operation Sindoor Debate In Lok Sabha July 28, Claims It Victory Of LoP Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday said the government agreeing to a special debate over the pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on July 28 was like a victory for Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi who had consistently made the demand since the ghastly incident took place on April 22.

The terror attack in UT Jammu and Kashmir’s key tourist attraction center pahalgam had taken the lives of 26 innocent tourists and 2 locals who were killed by four Pakistan sponsored terrorists.

The incident had shocked and angered the entire country following which the government launched a military response code named Operation Sindoor on May 7 during which 9 terror camps operating from Pakistan were targeted by Indian security forces.

The military operation was halted on May 10 resulting in a ceasefire which the government claimed took place only after a battered Pakistan requested for the same.

However, the main opposition party Congress questioned the government’s claim and asked why the ceasefire was first announced by US president Donald Trump on social media before the governments of India and Pakistan made it public.

The Congress dubbed Trump’s claim that he had brokered peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan by threatening them over trade deals as the Modi government's surrender before the US president in a bilateral matter.

Since then, the Congress has been targeting the central government regularly and cited around 25 assertions so far from the US president that he brokered peace between the two warring countries.

The Congress linked Trump’s claims and China backing Pakistan during the conflict to an alleged failure of the Modi government’s foreign policy. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, backed by the INDIA bloc parties, then demanded a special session of parliament to discuss the pahalgam terror attack and its aftermath but the government did not agree to the same.

Days before the monsoon session of parliament started on July 21, a miffed Congress had made it clear to the government that a debate on pahalgam and Op Sindoor was non-negotiable.

“This is going to be a special debate. It is certainly a victory of the LoP Rahul Gandhi who had been consistently flagging the issue. Initially, he demanded a special session of parliament to discuss the terror attack but the government did not agree. Finally, the government has agreed to our demand. Even the INDIA bloc parties wanted this debate to take place,” Congress Whip in the Lok Sabha Mohammad Jawed told ETV Bharat.

The Lok Sabha Speaker has allotted 16 hours for the debate that will start on Monday. Out of this, the Congress is likely to get around three hours given it is the single largest party in the House with over 100 MPs.

According to Congress insiders, several party lawmakers want to speak during the pahalgam-Operation Sindoor debate but the high command and the LoP will shortlist the names of the MPs who will get a chance to speak depending upon the subject matter, the suitability of the person in terms of skills, and keeping regional representation in mind. LoP Rahul Gandhi may lead the debate, the insiders said.

“It is very natural that several MPs would want to speak during the debate as it is an issue of national importance. We have over 100 members and most of them are good orators. However, it is for the party leadership to decide who gets a chance,” said Jawed.

According to party insiders, the Congress and the INDIA bloc are also concerned that the debate on Monday should not push the other key opposition issue of controversial Bihar SIR aside.

The INDIA bloc has been demanding a debate on the Bihar SIR since the start of the monsoon session and protested the issue both inside and outside the parliament.

“Of course, the Bihar SIR issue is very important for us as it is related to democracy in the country. We have been protesting over the issue and will not give it up till the matter is debated in the House,” said Jawed.

According to party insiders, the INDIA bloc parties would review the opposition strategy over pahalgam and Operation Sindoor along with the Bihar SIR issue before the Lok Sabha starts on July 28 to have a uniform view. The bloc would also stress that pm Modi should be present in the House during the debate and should reply to the same.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Manoj Kumar said there were several questions related to the pahalgam terror attack.

“The government had accepted a security lapse behind the pahalgam terror attack during an all-party meeting. Who was accountable for that lapse and what action has been taken in the matter. Further, where are the four terrorists involved in the accident and when will they be punished. Then there have been diverse claims made related to the Indian losses during the Op Sindoor and the government out to clarify the same," Manoj Kumar told ETV Bharat.

As far as the foreign policy is concerned, Kumar added that the people would certainly like to know why the repeated claims of US president Trump that he had a role behind the ceasefire has not been rebutted by the government. "Why did we allow the US to dictate terms when former prime minister Indira Gandhi could reject similar American pressure in 1971 when Bangladesh was created. Also, how many countries supported us during and after the military operation,” said the MP.