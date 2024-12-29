ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Politicising Manmohan's Final Journey Height Of Hypocrisy: Vaishnaw

In a series of posts on X, Vaishnaw accused the Congress of repeatedly sidelining Singh during his tenure as the prime minister.

File photo of Ashwini Vaishnaw (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

New Delhi: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday claimed that the Congress' hypocrisy stood exposed as the party sought to "politicise" former prime minister Manmohan Singh's last journey.

In a series of posts on X, Vaishnaw accused the Congress of repeatedly sidelining Singh during his tenure as the prime minister.

"Congress's hypocrisy stands exposed as they politicise Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji's last journey. Congress repeatedly sidelined him during his tenure as PM," the I&B minister said.

His remark came as Congress leaders accused the BJP-led NDA government of insulting Singh by performing his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat instead of a designated spot that could be turned into his memorial.

"Congress denied a proper memorial to former PM PV Narasimha Rao Ji, the architect of economic reforms. He was denied the last journey through AICC headquarters," Vaishnaw said.

He said that the Congress failed to honour former president Pranab Mukherjee after his death and even downplayed the Bharat Ratna conferred on him.

"Dr Manmohan Singh Ji was reduced to a proxy prime minister. Real power was wielded by Mrs Gandhi through the National Advisory Council, undermining our constitution," Vaishnaw said.

"The ultimate insult came in 2013, when Rahul Gandhi publicly tore up an ordinance approved by the Cabinet chaired by Dr. Singh as Prime Minister of India. Height of hypocrisy indeed," the Union minister said.

