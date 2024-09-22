Congress Pledges To Safeguard Constitutional Rights Of People Of J-K: Kharge

Jammu: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday reaffirmed the party's commitment to protecting the constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Kharge said that the Congress' seven guarantees for Jammu and Kashmir aim to usher in a brighter future for the region.

"The Indian National Congress pledges to safeguard the constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Our progressive development agenda is for everyone," Kharge said on X.

Kharge's X handle highlighted a presentation detailing the Congress' seven guarantees for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and said "these guarantees will bring about a brighter future by focusing on social justice and economic empowerment".

The presentation emphasised the party's first guarantee, which starts from the restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory. The party promised free medical treatment of up to Rs 25 lakh for every family and the establishment of a super-speciality hospital in every district. The guarantees also include the implementation of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh's plan for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits and securing constitution-based rights for the OBC community.

Other guarantees include financial protection of Rs 3,000 per month for women heads of families and food security, ensuring 11 kg of grain for every family member, he said. The Congress also pledged to provide crop insurance against natural calamities, along with a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 72 per kilogram for apples.

The party promised financial support of Rs 4,000 per year for landless, tenant, and land-owning farming households. It also proposed an unemployment allowance of up to Rs 3,500 per month for one year for qualified youths. The Congress has further committed to filling one lakh vacant government posts by releasing a job calendar within 30 days.