Congress Plays Down War Of Words Between Party, SP Leaders In Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: The Congress played down the recent war of words between senior party leaders in Uttar Pradesh, with Samajwadi Party (SP) functionaries saying such local skirmishes were best ignored and that the bigger focus of the INDIA bloc was to take on the BJP in 2027.

Over the past days, heated exchanges took place between Congress Saharanpur Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood and the SP leaders over seat-sharing for the 2027 assembly elections in the state.

After Masood said the Congress was not okay with the 2024 formula under which the grand old party got 17 out of the 80 parliamentary seats in the state to contest, some SP leaders suggested the grand old party should get 80 seats out of the 403 in the assembly elections and if it behaved rudely, the numbers would be brought down to 30.

Imran argued that the Congress was regaining strength in the state and would not settle for the seats left by the SP but would seek the constituencies where the grand old party was confident of winning.

Masood’s pitch came following the recent organisation-building exercise the party launched across the state after being on the margins for decades, and this was being viewed with some suspicion by the local Samajwadi Party leaders.

"Such verbal duels take place as the regional leaders have to show off their strength and popularity. This is not the party policy. Such incidents should be ignored. This goes on in politics," an All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionary said.

The Congress managers said the grand old party’s alliance with the SP had performed very well in the 2024 national elections, winning 43 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats, and the same arrangement would show good results in the 2027 assembly elections as well.

"At present, we are strengthening the organisation on all 403 assembly seats. Coordinators have been appointed on all the seats to form block and mandal-level teams. The entire exercise is aimed at strengthening the party. If we are strong, the INDIA bloc will be strong. That is our focus. We will work to ensure the victory of the alliance on seats that we will contest," AICC secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Pradeep Narwal told ETV Bharat.

"Our main target is organisation building followed by the local body polls next year and the assembly elections in 2027. Seat-sharing has not been discussed of late and will be taken up at a much later stage," he said.

Congress insiders said the way the grand old party was focusing on the state, it had created a flutter among the regional parties, including sections of the SP, even though the seat sharing was always finalised by the top leaders of both parties.

In March, the Congress appointed 75 new district unit chiefs. AICC in charge of Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pande reviewed the organisation building with senior state leaders in Lucknow on May 17, following which the focus is on setting up block and mandal level teams.

"This was the second meeting for the purpose of organisation building. We had invited the coordinators who had missed the earlier interaction with district unit chiefs on April 13. We are building up the party on all 403 assembly seats," Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajai Rai told ETV Bharat.

According to party insiders, there was some discontentment among the local leaders as they felt left out during the appointment of district unit chiefs, but the issue would be resolved by accommodating them in other party posts.