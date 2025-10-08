Congress Plans Bihar ‘Chargesheet’ Against NDA Govt Ahead of Assembly Polls
The Grand Old Party said it wants the focus of the elections to be on development and not on emotive issues.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 8:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress will soon come out with a detailed ‘chargesheet’ against the NDA government in Bihar to keep the November 6 and 11 assembly elections focused on the alleged lack of development in the backward state.
According to Congress insiders, the chargesheet refers to social welfare indicators like education, health care, jobs, migration, law and order and corruption to support the opposition attack that the double-engine NDA government failed to keep its promises over the past decades.
The Congress insiders pointed out that Prime Minister Modi had announced projects worth thousands of crores for Bihar recently, but there were a lot of questions the people wanted to ask about the state of affairs in the eastern state, where the NDA had been in power for decades.
The chargesheet will be a factual document prepared by the grand old party to counter the claims being made by the ruling alliance, including the JD(U)-BJP, related to the economy and general administration, but the main focus obviously will be on the youth who had responded to the Congress campaigns on the lack of jobs and the problem of migration over the past months.
The Congress managers think the youth of Bihar will push for change in the poll-bound state and will educate them about the points mentioned in the chargesheet.
According to Congress insiders, the 2025-26 state education budget was Rs 60954 crore, but most of it was lost to corruption. The All India Survey on Higher Education 2021-22 showed the gross enrolment ratio in the state was only 17 per cent, which meant that youth in the 18-23 years age group numbered around 1.36 crore, but only 23 lakh students were enrolled in undergraduate programmes, or that 1.13 crore youths were missing higher education.
Bihar had the lowest per lakh student population with 37 universities, 1092 colleges, and 315 independent institutions. There are a total of 1387 higher education institutions in the state, but only 7 colleges per lakh of students, against the national average of 30.
Further, the youth of Bihar were affected by frequent paper leaks, which took place due to corruption in the exam system. The paper leak industry was worth thousands of crores in the state, and huge amounts of money were collected from the candidates who suffered the 2017 police constable paper leak, the 2019 and 2021 police recruitment paper leaks, the 2022 BPSC PT paper leak, the 2023 police constable paper leak, the 2023 NEET paper leak, the 2023 Amin paper leak, the 2024 BPSC teacher paper leak, and the 2024 health department CHO recruitment scam.
In Bihar school education, the gross enrolment ratio in classes 11-12 was 30 per cent against the national average of 56 per cent; in classes 9-10, it was 45 per cent against the national average of 77 per cent; and in classes 6-8, it was 68 per cent against the national average of 89 per cent, the insiders said.
They noted that out of 78120 schools, 16529 still had no electricity supply, and only 5057, or 6.5 per cent, had computers. Further, the school dropout rate was the highest in Bihar: 8.9 per cent for classes 1-5, 26 per cent for classes 6-8, and 26 per cent forclasses 9-10.
“There have been tall claims by the NDA, but the people are seeking answers to the questions they have been asking for the past two decades. The youth in the state have been struggling to get jobs. As a result, around 3 crore persons from the state are migrants who have gone to other states to seek work. The farmers are suffering, and so are the small traders. The Congress is seeking answers to all these issues and does not want the emotive issues to dominate the coming elections. The youth are smarter today and are seeking change,” Congress Lok Sabha MP Manoj Kumar told ETV Bharat.
Among the other issues the Congress chargesheet will flag are the airports at Bhagalpur, Purnia and Muzaffarpur, the revival of the Motihari sugar mill and the special Rs 1.25 lakh crore package announced by the PM in 2015.
“We saw as many as 15 bridges crumble under the NDA regime over the past years. If the special package had come, it would have funded several infrastructure projects. It is easy for the NDA to blame earlier governments over law and order, but who will account for their two decades of being in power?” AICC functionary Chandan Yadav told ETV Bharat.
