Congress Plans Bihar ‘Chargesheet’ Against NDA Govt Ahead of Assembly Polls

New Delhi: The Congress will soon come out with a detailed ‘chargesheet’ against the NDA government in Bihar to keep the November 6 and 11 assembly elections focused on the alleged lack of development in the backward state.

According to Congress insiders, the chargesheet refers to social welfare indicators like education, health care, jobs, migration, law and order and corruption to support the opposition attack that the double-engine NDA government failed to keep its promises over the past decades.

The Congress insiders pointed out that Prime Minister Modi had announced projects worth thousands of crores for Bihar recently, but there were a lot of questions the people wanted to ask about the state of affairs in the eastern state, where the NDA had been in power for decades.

The chargesheet will be a factual document prepared by the grand old party to counter the claims being made by the ruling alliance, including the JD(U)-BJP, related to the economy and general administration, but the main focus obviously will be on the youth who had responded to the Congress campaigns on the lack of jobs and the problem of migration over the past months.

The Congress managers think the youth of Bihar will push for change in the poll-bound state and will educate them about the points mentioned in the chargesheet.

According to Congress insiders, the 2025-26 state education budget was Rs 60954 crore, but most of it was lost to corruption. The All India Survey on Higher Education 2021-22 showed the gross enrolment ratio in the state was only 17 per cent, which meant that youth in the 18-23 years age group numbered around 1.36 crore, but only 23 lakh students were enrolled in undergraduate programmes, or that 1.13 crore youths were missing higher education.

Bihar had the lowest per lakh student population with 37 universities, 1092 colleges, and 315 independent institutions. There are a total of 1387 higher education institutions in the state, but only 7 colleges per lakh of students, against the national average of 30.