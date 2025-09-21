ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Plans Aggressive Campaign Led By Rahul, Priyanka And Kharge In Bihar

New Delhi: The Congress has planned an aggressive campaign in Bihar led by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge over the coming weeks.

According to party insiders, dates for elections to the 243 member Bihar Assembly may be announced by the Election Commission this week instead of the expected first week of October, owing to which the entire Congress has gone into poll mode.

Besides the top three, the grand old party will also deploy its senior leaders, including three sitting chief ministers K Siddaramaiah (Karnataka), Sukhwinder Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh) and Revanth Reddy (Telangana), from across the country in Bihar as the Congress managers do not want to leave any stone unturned to win the eastern state.

“We have received information that the poll dates may be announced this week. It means the crucial elections are round the corner. We are fully prepared with the campaign which will be very aggressive. The campaign will obviously be led by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge but the other senior leaders will also be seen in Bihar. Rahul Gandhi has worked hard on the ground. Now we have to take his mission forward,” AICC secretary in charge of Bihar Sushi pasi told ETV Bharat.

Rahul, along with RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav, had conducted a 16-day yatra across Bihar from Aug 17 to Sep 1 hoping to mobilize public support over alleged vote theft issue to counter the ruling JD-U-BJP combine. The Congress managers said vote theft will be one of the main issues and the grand old party’s campaign will flag an alternative model of development based on social justice and social welfare.

“All of us have worked very hard on the ground over the past one year. What happened over the past decades is that the voters forgot the Congress model of development and instead they used to get swayed by catchy slogans of the NDA leaders. We will explain our model to the people in which their rights are protected,” said Pasi.