Congress Plans Aggressive Campaign Led By Rahul, Priyanka And Kharge In Bihar
With the ECI expected to announce dates for Bihar polls this week, the party has gone into aggressive poll mode.
Published : September 21, 2025 at 8:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress has planned an aggressive campaign in Bihar led by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge over the coming weeks.
According to party insiders, dates for elections to the 243 member Bihar Assembly may be announced by the Election Commission this week instead of the expected first week of October, owing to which the entire Congress has gone into poll mode.
Besides the top three, the grand old party will also deploy its senior leaders, including three sitting chief ministers K Siddaramaiah (Karnataka), Sukhwinder Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh) and Revanth Reddy (Telangana), from across the country in Bihar as the Congress managers do not want to leave any stone unturned to win the eastern state.
“We have received information that the poll dates may be announced this week. It means the crucial elections are round the corner. We are fully prepared with the campaign which will be very aggressive. The campaign will obviously be led by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge but the other senior leaders will also be seen in Bihar. Rahul Gandhi has worked hard on the ground. Now we have to take his mission forward,” AICC secretary in charge of Bihar Sushi pasi told ETV Bharat.
Rahul, along with RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav, had conducted a 16-day yatra across Bihar from Aug 17 to Sep 1 hoping to mobilize public support over alleged vote theft issue to counter the ruling JD-U-BJP combine. The Congress managers said vote theft will be one of the main issues and the grand old party’s campaign will flag an alternative model of development based on social justice and social welfare.
“All of us have worked very hard on the ground over the past one year. What happened over the past decades is that the voters forgot the Congress model of development and instead they used to get swayed by catchy slogans of the NDA leaders. We will explain our model to the people in which their rights are protected,” said Pasi.
Accordingly, the Congress Working Committee meeting in capital Patna on Sep 24 is expected to announce the grand old party’s social welfare guarantees including allowance for women, free electricity, financial help to start small business, land to the poor, forest rights, pension to the elderly, tablets for school students and suitable schemes for the minorities.
The grand old party managers are also planning to turn the CWC meeting to be an extended one by inviting all the state unit chiefs and legislative party leaders as well. A day later, on Sep 25, the CWC members will fan out across the state to distribute the guarantee cards to the voters to make an impact.
“The CWC meeting will send out a strong message across Bihar,” CWC member Jitendra Singh told ETV Bharat. On Sep 26, Priyanka Gandhi will start a focused campaign on the issues related to women, youth and poor by addressing a rally in Motihari which continues to lack in development. After that, Rahul, Priyanka and Kharge will start addressing a series of rallies across the poll-bound state for which the schedules are being worked out.
“Priyanka Gandhi will raise the voice of the people against unemployment, migration, inflation, and vote theft on Sep 26 from the Gandhi Maidan in Motihari. We are appealing to the people to attend the grand public meeting and become a witness to the change in Bihar,” former state unit chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh told ETV Bharat.
While the Congress will deploy its organizational might in Bihar, a coordinated campaign with the other INDIA bloc allies will also take place to present a united opposition, the insiders said. Already, strategy meetings among the bloc allies are taking place to finalize the seat sharing formula which is expected to be unveiled during the festive period.
