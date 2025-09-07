ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Pins Hope On 'Conscience Vote' As INDIA Bloc Backs Justice Reddy For Vice President

New Delhi: The Congress put up a brave face ahead of the vice presidential elections and expressed the hope that the INDIA bloc candidate Justice Sudarshan Reddy will win against the NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan.

Although the numbers in the electoral college for the vice president election, comprising MPs of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, favoured the NDA nominee, the INDIA bloc was banking on the ‘conscience’ of the lawmakers who will cast their votes on Tuesday (September 9).

The sanctioned strength of the Lok Sabha is 543 members and the Rajya Sabha 245 members. Due to vacancies in both houses, a total of 782 MPs will take part in the polls. The NDA has 293 MPs in the Lok Sabha against 232 of the INDIA bloc. In the Rajya Sabha, the NDA has 133 members against 107 of the opposition alliance. Together, this works out to be 426 of the NDA and 339 of the INDIA bloc.

The INDIA bloc noted that the vice president contest was an ideological fight for it and claimed that its candidate, Justice Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, was a better candidate than the NDA’s Radhakrishnan, who is serving as governor of Maharashtra.

As the vice president election is not contested on party lines, all the INDIA bloc parties have not issued a whip to their respective MPs but have instructed them to be present on September 9 and cast their vote.

The Congress, which anchors the INDIA bloc, has called a meeting of all its MPs on September 8, when a mock drill for the vice president poll will be carried out to inform the lawmakers on the process of voting.

“We have convened a meeting of our MPs on Monday. There will be a mock drill of sorts. The lawmakers will be briefed about the process of the voting so they don’t make any mistakes which will waste their vote,” Congress whip in the Lok Sabha Mohammad Jawed told ETV Bharat.

“We think that our candidate is better than the NDA nominee. Therefore, he should win. As the vice president polls are not contested on party lines, we are banking on the conscience vote of all the MPs. Our candidate, Justice Reddy, had written personal letters to all the lawmakers seeking their support, as he is not a political person. Also, he travelled across the states over the past days and was received very well by the local parties,” he said.