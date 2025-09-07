Congress Pins Hope On 'Conscience Vote' As INDIA Bloc Backs Justice Reddy For Vice President
Although NDA has a numerical edge in the upcoming VP election, the INDIA bloc is hoping MPs’ “conscience vote” will go in their favour.
Published : September 7, 2025 at 8:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress put up a brave face ahead of the vice presidential elections and expressed the hope that the INDIA bloc candidate Justice Sudarshan Reddy will win against the NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan.
Although the numbers in the electoral college for the vice president election, comprising MPs of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, favoured the NDA nominee, the INDIA bloc was banking on the ‘conscience’ of the lawmakers who will cast their votes on Tuesday (September 9).
The sanctioned strength of the Lok Sabha is 543 members and the Rajya Sabha 245 members. Due to vacancies in both houses, a total of 782 MPs will take part in the polls. The NDA has 293 MPs in the Lok Sabha against 232 of the INDIA bloc. In the Rajya Sabha, the NDA has 133 members against 107 of the opposition alliance. Together, this works out to be 426 of the NDA and 339 of the INDIA bloc.
The INDIA bloc noted that the vice president contest was an ideological fight for it and claimed that its candidate, Justice Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, was a better candidate than the NDA’s Radhakrishnan, who is serving as governor of Maharashtra.
As the vice president election is not contested on party lines, all the INDIA bloc parties have not issued a whip to their respective MPs but have instructed them to be present on September 9 and cast their vote.
The Congress, which anchors the INDIA bloc, has called a meeting of all its MPs on September 8, when a mock drill for the vice president poll will be carried out to inform the lawmakers on the process of voting.
“We have convened a meeting of our MPs on Monday. There will be a mock drill of sorts. The lawmakers will be briefed about the process of the voting so they don’t make any mistakes which will waste their vote,” Congress whip in the Lok Sabha Mohammad Jawed told ETV Bharat.
“We think that our candidate is better than the NDA nominee. Therefore, he should win. As the vice president polls are not contested on party lines, we are banking on the conscience vote of all the MPs. Our candidate, Justice Reddy, had written personal letters to all the lawmakers seeking their support, as he is not a political person. Also, he travelled across the states over the past days and was received very well by the local parties,” he said.
“There was an attempt made to defame Justice Reddy over an old order related to Salwa Judum and Naxalism, but he has always stood by the Constitution,” Congress RS deputy leader Pramod Tewari told ETV Bharat.
On his part, Justice Reddy made a video appeal to all the lawmakers on Sunday and urged them to vote in the vice president election for the sake of the country. The vote of the MPs was for the soul and democracy of the country, and he would happily accept the result, Justice Reddy told the lawmakers.
Over the past days, the INDIA bloc managers tried to seek the support of parties like BRS in Telangana and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and TDP in Andhra Pradesh, as Justice Reddy hails from Andhra and is Telugu-speaking. The YSRCP has 4 Lok Sabha and 7 Rajya Sabha members. The BRS has no members in the lower house but has 4 Rajya Sabha members. The TDP has 16 members in the Lok Sabha and 2 in the Rajya Sabha.
All three parties, BRS, YSRCP and TDP, are likely to support the NDA nominee, but AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi has declared to back fellow Hyderabadi Justice Reddy. After Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy spoke to Owaisi, the AIMIM chief got in touch with Justice Reddy and congratulated him ahead of the contest.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had reached out to BJD chief Navin Patnaik to seek his support in the vice president election. The BJD, which maintains a neutral position in parliament, has 7 members in the Rajya Sabha and none in the Lok Sabha.
“Our party president, Navin Patnaik, will take a final call on the matter on September 8. “Both the candidates are good,” BJD RS MP Muzibulla Khan told ETV Bharat. “He has reached Delhi, and there will be a meeting of party lawmakers on Monday. We will decide on the vice president poll on September 8. We indeed fight the BJP in Odisha, but we take decisions in parliament based on the interests of our state,” BJD RS MP Subhashish Khuntia told ETV Bharat.
While Tamil Nadu-based AIADMK will support the NDA nominee Radhakrishnan based on the Tamil pride issue, the ruling DMK, an ally of the Congress, is likely to support the INDIA bloc candidate.
