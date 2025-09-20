ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Pilot Program In 5 Select LS Seats To Counter Vote Theft

Members of the West Bengal Congress ride cycles as part of a 3-day rally with the slogan “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” on Saturday. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: The Congress has started a pilot project called ‘vote rakshak’ in five select Lok Sabha seats where party candidates lost the 2024 polls with a narrow margin or doubts exist.

The pilot program is part of the nationwide drive the grand old party has launched to fight vote theft or voter list manipulations allegedly at the hands of the BJP after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi flagged the issue.

According to party insiders, the ‘vote rakshaks’ will not only analyze the 2024 national elections, but they will also keep an eye on ensuring no fake additions and deletions of genuine voters are being done at the booth level. Later, the program will be expanded to other seats, the insiders said.

The Lok Sabha seats selected are Jaipur Rural and Alwar in Rajasthan, Kanker in Chhattisgarh, Morena in Madhya Pradesh and Bansgaon in Uttar Pradesh.

Barring Alwar, where the margin of victory of the BJP candidate was over 48000 votes and in Morena, where the margin was 52000 votes, in the other three seats, the Congress nominee lost by a few thousand votes.

To facilitate the pilot project and the time-consuming analysis of hard copies of voter lists available, one sample assembly constituency in all five parliamentary seats will be selected to carry out a detailed report, as well as to monitor the ‘vote rakshaks.’

“We have identified the Jhotwara and Alwar City assembly seats falling under the Jaipur Rural and Alwar Lok Sabha seats, respectively, for the study. Jhotwara has been selected because the BJP got a lead of over 1 lakh votes there. In the other assembly seats falling under the parliamentary constituency, our candidate had a lead, but this one seat changed the entire result. Our candidate lost by just 1615 votes. This created a doubt in our minds,” AICC secretary in charge of Rajasthan Chiranjeev Rao told ETV Bharat.

“We have chosen the Alwar City assembly seat under the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency, as we have a doubt that vote theft has mainly taken place in the urban areas. The ‘vote rakshaks’ in both places are being deployed. They will operate at the booth level and ensure no genuine names are deleted or no fake ones are added to the voter list. They will also analyze the 2024 poll results,” he said.