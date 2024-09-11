ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Responsible For Manipur Tragedy, Home Minister Shah Must Be Sacked For 'Failure': Congress

New Delhi: Alleging the government of India is responsible for the tragedy in Manipur, the Congress on Wednesday asserted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be sacked for his "total failure" in reining in the violence.

The opposition party also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the violent-hit state, saying he is more concerned about crises and conflicts in other parts of the world than in his own country.

"A state of this country has been burning for the last 16 months and the Prime Minister of this country does not have even a minute to go to Manipur," Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said at a joint press conference with the party's Manipur Congress chief K Meghachandra, Inner Manipur MP A Bimol Akoijam and AICC in-charge of Manipur Girish Chodankar.

"I am proud of the fact that my leader Rahul Gandhi has gone to Manipur thrice and has made an appeal for peace. Where is the PM? Why should I not say that there should be an inquiry on the PM, PMO. Why should I not say that the home minister be sacked, he has been a total failure," Shrinate said.

What has stopped the Prime Minister from visiting Manipur? she asked.

"The former Governor (Anusuiya Uikey) has said that the people of Manipur are still waiting for Prime Minister Modi. The Prime Minister has visited various countries, but somehow he doesn't find the time to visit Manipur," the Congress leader said.

Claiming that a "new game" has started in Manipur, Shrinate said Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who was till now a "puppet of Delhi", is now pretending to raise voice for the state.

"The truth is that Manipur continued to burn under the nose of the Chief Minister of Manipur and you remained a puppet of Delhi. The reality of the Chief Minister cannot be hidden by acting," she said.

Shrinate said 16 months have passed and Manipur is still "burning" with arson, murders, looting taking place in the violence-hit state. She said 11 to 12 people have died in the last 10 days, RPG is now being waved in Manipur and bombs are dropped on the villages using drones.

"A former chief minister's house is attacked with a rocket. Manipur Governor's house is being pelted with stones. Security forces are attacked and attempts are made to snatch their weapons. Curfew has been imposed in many districts of Manipur, internet is banned, youth are on the streets and all exams in Manipur have been postponed," Shrinate said.

The former Governor of Manipur stated that the situation is very serious, hence she has been removed and a half-time Governor has been appointed, she added.

Akoijam said an incident like what is happening in Manipur has never occurred in post-independence India.