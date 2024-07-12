ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Miffed over NDA's Decision to Observe June 25 as “Samvidhaan Hatya Divas”

New Delhi : The war of words over ‘Constitution’ and ‘Emergency’ intensified between the Congress and the BJP after a miffed main opposition party hit back at the Centre’s decision to observe June 25 every year as “Samvidhaan Hatya Divas.”

A recent reference to the June 25, 1975 Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the special address to Parliament by President Droupadi Murmu and later by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and PM Modi had created a huge political storm with the Congress blaming the ruling NDA of trying to dig up old controversies to cover up its administrative failures and deflect public attention from current burning issues like unemployment and price rise.

The controversy resurfaced on Friday after a home ministry notification mentioned that June 25 would be observed as “Samvidhaan Hatya Divas” every year to highlight the dark chapter of Indian democracy.

“I am surprised that a fifty-year-old incident is being recalled to deflect public attention from the burning issues of the day like unemployment and price rise and the Chinese incursions on our borders. After the Emergency, there have been several national election mandates but it is also true that the Constitution has been strangled daily since 2014 when the Modi government came to power. I think the past decade should actually be remembered as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Yug instead,” Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tewari told ETV Bharat.

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore member the Centre’s move was a diversionary tactic.

“We all know that the BJP is rattled over the ‘Jai Samvidhaan’ campaign of the Congress party. Earlier, when we had named the opposition alliance as INDIA, they had started flagging the use of the term Bharat instead. Now, as we pursue the ‘Jai Samvidhaan’ campaign, they are again trying to divert public attention from high unemployment and price rise,” Tagore told ETV Bharat.