Congress To Explore New Strategies To Win More States, In The Process Of Setting Up Poll Management Wing

New Delhi: The Congress is in the process of setting up an election management department which will prepare advance plans for the states and alert the respective central and state teams on the gaps to be covered.

The idea has come after the realization that the grand old party needs to win as many states across the country to be able to effectively take on the main rival BJP.

At present, the Congress is in power in two southern states Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, while it is part of the ruling alliance in Tamil Nadu. The party is the main opposition in Kerala but is the weakest in Andhra Pradesh.

In the north, west and north-eastern regions the party has only one state Himachal Pradesh under it and shares power with the JMM in Jharkhand.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc was on a high after the group was able to stop the BJP in the tracks by limiting it to just 240 of the 543 seats, 32 short of a simple majority, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but since then the grand old party has suffered a series of reverses in UT Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi.

“An election management department is a strong possibility over the coming days,” a Congress Working Committee member said on condition of anonymity.

The first challenge is in Bihar where polls are due later this year followed by Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal in 2026 and Gujarat and up in 2027.

“We need to win more states to be strong across the country,” AICC secretary in charge of Telangana Rohit Chaudhary told ETV Bharat.